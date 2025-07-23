Sunshine Mental Wellness Associates Opens New Location in Palm Harbor, Florida

Expanding Access to Compassionate Psychiatric Care To Northwest Tampa/St. Petersburg Area

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates Inc., a trusted provider of holistic, telepsychiatric care, is proud to announce the opening of its new physical location at 34921 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. This expansion marks a new chapter in the practice’s mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based mental health support to individuals across Florida and New York—now both virtually and in person.With a brand promise of “Compassionate Mental Wellness You Can Trust,” Sunshine Mental Wellness is founded on the belief that care should be personal, accessible, and grounded in genuine empathy. Led by board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Evan Donin, PMHNP-BC, the practice offers a full spectrum of services from psychiatric evaluations and medication management to trauma-informed counseling and ongoing therapeutic support.“Every patient deserves to feel heard, supported, and understood,” said Evan Donin. “At Sunshine, we don’t just treat conditions—we treat people. We take the time to listen, collaborate, and build a care plan that respects the unique story behind each patient’s mental health journey.”Expert Psychiatric Care—Just a Click AwaySunshine Mental Wellness Associates specializes in psychiatry and telepsychiatry, providing flexible, HIPAA-compliant virtual care from the comfort and privacy of home. This includes support for a range of conditions including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and more. Whether you're managing daily stressors or navigating a life-altering challenge, Sunshine Mental Wellness ensures access to trusted, judgment-free care tailored to your needs.The new Palm Harbor location extends that accessibility by offering in-person services to local residents in Clearwater, Dunedin, Largo, St. Petersburg, and surrounding communities. With weekend appointments available Friday through Sunday, Sunshine works around your schedule—not the other way around.Comprehensive Services with a Human TouchAt Sunshine Mental Wellness, every treatment plan is tailored to the individual. Services include:• Psychiatric Evaluations• Medication Management• Trauma-Informed Therapy• Telehealth for Depression Treatment , Anxiety Treatment, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and More• Pharmacogenetic Testing to personalize medication choices• Ongoing Virtual Follow-Up CareThis holistic approach addresses the emotional, psychological, and physical aspects of mental health, ensuring a well-rounded path to healing and stability.Covered by Insurance, Designed for Real LifeRecognizing that affordability is often a barrier to care, Sunshine Mental Wellness proudly accepts a wide range of insurance providers including Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, Oscar, and Oxford, with Anthem Blue Cross available for patients in New York. A sliding scale is also offered for uninsured or underinsured individuals, ensuring no one is turned away from the support they need.Appointments are easy to book online, and patients can expect prompt communication, clear next steps, and a seamless experience—whether virtual or in-person.Breaking Down Barriers to Mental Health AccessSunshine Mental Wellness was created to bridge the gap in mental health care, especially for individuals in rural or underserved communities. Telepsychiatry removes traditional obstacles such as transportation, scheduling conflicts, or long wait times.Whether you’re seeking help for panic attacks, trauma, ADHD, postpartum depression, or just feeling overwhelmed, Sunshine offers a safe and professional space to begin healing.A New Standard of Care in Florida and BeyondAs Sunshine Mental Wellness continues to grow, its values remain rooted in empathy, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care. The opening of the Palm Harbor location signals the next step in making expert psychiatric support more available—and more human.Patients often describe their experience with Sunshine in one word: different. That difference lies in how deeply the team listens, how quickly they respond, and how carefully they adapt treatment to your unique circumstances. It’s why the practice is consistently rated 5 stars and why so many patients refer friends and family with confidence.Your Next Step Toward HealingIf you’re ready to take the next step toward emotional wellness, Sunshine Mental Wellness and Associates is here to support you—with expertise, compassion, and no judgment. Whether in Palm Harbor or online, help is just a click away.Schedule your mental health consultation today atBecause you deserve to feel heard. And you don’t have to do this alone.Media Contact:Branding | Marketing | AdvertisingWebsite: https://www.sunshinementalwellnessinc.com Location: 34921 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

