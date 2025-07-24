The World’s First Physician AI Digital Twin by Convrz AI

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of New Jersey (ASBNJ) is proud to announce that the world’s first physician AI digital twin, created for esteemed bariatric and metabolic surgeon Dr. Ragui Sadek, is now available to the public at https://twin.doctor/. This digital twin, launched back in May 2025, is an intelligent AI companion designed to enhance patient engagement and access to trusted pre-consultation information.

Delivered by MedAI Solutions LLC, the AI digital twin is part of a comprehensive suite of AI tools purpose-built for the U.S. healthcare sector. It delivers natural, multilingual conversations that replicate Dr. Sadek’s voice, speaking style, and clinical philosophy, while helping patients navigate their bariatric care journey.

“My AI digital twin allows me to extend my guidance beyond the office,” said Dr. Ragui Sadek.

“It supports patients with accessible, reliable information at any time, helping them feel informed and prepared before they even walk through our doors.”

The AI digital twin is trained on Dr. Sadek’s patient education materials, medical protocols, and academic work, using a medical large language model (LLM) designed to deliver safe, context-aware responses tailored to bariatric and metabolic health.

Importantly, Dr. Sadek’s AI digital twin is not a diagnostic or treatment tool. It does not provide any medical advice, treatment recommendations, or prescriptions. Instead, it serves as a first-level educational interface, helping patients understand what to expect, assess when to seek in-person medical care, and ask common pre-consultation questions, especially for those exploring bariatric procedures.

To protect patient safety and regulatory compliance, MedAI Solutions has implemented robust AI governance protocols, including:

• Strict content guardrails that prevent the AI digital twin from issuing any medical opinion or clinical recommendation

• HIPAA-aligned privacy architecture

• Clear user disclaimers across the platform, emphasizing the AI’s educational role

• Ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance with evolving healthcare AI standards

This public release marks a global milestone in responsible medical AI deployment and reflects Dr. Sadek’s leadership in adopting technology that improves patient readiness while preserving physician oversight.

For media inquiries or collaboration requests, contact: info@advancedsab.com

About Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of New Jersey

Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ (ASBNJ) is a nationally recognized bariatric surgery practice serving patients across New Jersey and the northeastern United States. Under the leadership of Dr. Ragui Sadek, the practice is known for its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. ASBNJ offers a full range of advanced weight loss solutions, backed by a team of skilled healthcare professionals focused on delivering long-term wellness and transformation.

About MedAI Solutions LLC

MedAI Solutions LLC is a U.S.-based healthcare AI company dedicated to delivering safe, intelligent solutions for the medical sector. Its product suite includes digital twins, AI advocates, medical scribes, interpreters, and interactive video messaging—each designed to improve efficiency, engagement, and care quality in compliance with U.S. healthcare standards. Learn more at medaisolutions.ai. All MedAI offerings are powered by Convrz AI, the enterprise-grade conversational AI platform developed by 9verse LLC.

