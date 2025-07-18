The First AI Digital Twin of a Physician in MEA by Convrz AI

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark moment for digital innovation and public wellbeing, 9verse AI FZCO announces the launch of the Middle East and Africa’s first physician AI digital twin, developed for esteemed Emirati physician and wellness advocate Dr. Mansoor Anwar Habib. Powered by its Convrz AI platform, 9verse aims to support community health education through safe, responsible, and multilingual conversational AI.

Set to go live by end of July 2025 on www.fereej.doctor, the AI digital twin offers free, 24/7 health awareness support in Emirati Arabic, English, and over 30 additional languages, including French, Spanish, Russian, Hindi, and Chinese. Through natural conversation, users can engage with a familiar voice — Dr. Mansoor’s own, faithfully recreated using proprietary voice cloning — to explore general wellness topics, preventive lifestyle guidance, and common public health concerns.

“This AI companion allows me to support my community with wellness advice, anytime and anywhere,” said Dr. Mansoor Habib. “It’s about empowering people to make better lifestyle choices, understand when to seek medical care, and reduce anxiety by giving them easy access to reliable health information.”

“This initiative is a landmark moment not just for 9verse but for the broader digital transformation journey in our region,” said Osman Sultan, Co-founder and Chairman of 9verse. “We’re combining local innovation with global technology to reshape how trust, access, and public wellbeing can be delivered at scale.”

Unlike traditional virtual assistants, this digital twin is trained on Dr. Mansoor’s public health expertise, thought process, unique medical expertise, published work, and educational content. It is built on a medical-specific large language model (LLM) designed to understand health-related conversations with contextual relevance — while operating strictly within pre-defined educational boundaries.

Not a Replacement for Medical Advice. The AI digital twin is not intended to diagnose, treat, or replace a licensed medical consultation. It serves as a first-line awareness and educational tool that helps users better understand health topics, recognize when to seek real medical attention, and access trusted information in a non-intimidating way.

To ensure responsible and ethical deployment, 9verse has implemented a robust AI governance framework, which includes:

• HIPAA-aligned privacy infrastructure

• Multilingual disclaimers clarifying the AI digital twin’s non-clinical role

• Content guardrails that restrict the AI digital twin from issuing diagnosis, prescriptions, or treatment plans

• Data protection policies in compliance with UAE regulations and global standards

This launch is fully aligned with the UAE’s vision for responsible AI adoption, digital health innovation, and community-focused wellbeing solutions, showcasing how technology can uplift public health without overstepping regulatory boundaries.

For media inquiries or collaboration opportunities, contact: info@convrz.ai

About 9verse

9verse AI FZCO is a Dubai-based AI company specializing in the development of cutting-edge conversational AI solutions. Through its proprietary platform Convrz AI, 9verse enables the creation of intelligent digital agents that replicate human dialogue, voice, and intent across multiple languages. With verticals spanning Digital Labor, Immersive Experience, and Advanced AI Research, 9verse empowers organizations and individuals to scale their presence, enhance engagement, and deliver services through AI-powered interfaces. The company is co-founded by Osman Sultan, the founding CEO of both Mobinil (Egypt) and du (UAE), who currently serves as the Executive Chairman of 9verse, guiding its global innovation efforts.

About Dr. Mansoor Anwar Habib

Dr. Mansoor Anwar Habib is a pioneering Emirati physician, public health advocate, and wellness thought leader, celebrated as the first UAE national to formally specialize in both Family Medicine and Occupational Health. He is the founder of Dakhtar El Fereej, the neighborhood doctor initiative, a grassroots social initiative dedicated to promoting health education, wellness, and preventative care across UAE communities. Dr. Habib also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at MBRU and continues to practice as a consultant physician, seamlessly blending clinical care, community engagement, and national wellbeing advocacy.

