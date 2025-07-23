Emerald Ash Borer Found in Itasca County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Itasca County for the first time. There are now 59 counties in the state, including Itasca, with EAB.

A suspected EAB infestation was reported by a homeowner on Pokegama Lake south of the city of Grand Rapids. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forest health specialist visited the area and confirmed the presence of EAB larvae.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Itasca County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the southeastern portion of the county. The exact quarantine boundaries can be found on this map. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Itasca County will be held with experts from the MDA. Staff will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

10–11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/emerald-ash-borer-quarantine

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Itasca County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through September 5, 2025, and recommends adopting the quarantine on September 8, 2025. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Mark Abrahamson

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Mark.Abrahamson@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

