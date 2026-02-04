MDA Offers Produce Safety Mini-Grant for Growers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Produce Safety Mini-Grant. This funding opportunity helps reimburse produce growers for expenses that improve on-farm food safety systems.

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $30,400. Awardees will receive reimbursement of up to $800 per farm. No matching funds are required.

To be eligible, applicants must farm in Minnesota and have grown and sold one or more of the following crops in 2025: leafy greens, apples, berries, carrots, cucumbers, garlic, green beans, herbs, melons, microgreens, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sprouts, summer squash/zucchini, or tomatoes. In addition, applicants must have completed the MDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule Grower Questionnaire or otherwise verified their farm’s Produce Safety Rule status with the MDA between 2023-2026.

Expenses must occur on or after November 1, 2023 or be planned to take place before June 30, 2026. Eligible expense categories include:

Harvest totes

Waxed boxes

Market containers

Carts and pull wagons

Water testing for generic E. coli

Sanitizer used for wash water and food contact surfaces

Supplies to build or purchase a portable handwashing station

Supplies to build or purchase a portable produce washing station

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2026.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2026.

Additional information and the online application are available on the Produce Safety Mini-Grant page of the MDA website. Farmers can contact the MDA Produce Safety Program at 651-539-3648 to request a paper copy.

Funding for the Produce Safety Mini-Grant was made possible by a cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.

Note: This is a federally funded program. Publishing the request for proposals does not commit the state to awarding any federal funds.

###

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us