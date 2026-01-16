Funding Available to Strengthen Minnesota Food Retailers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Food Retail Improvement and Development Grant (FRIDG) program. Formerly known as the Good Food Access Program, FRIDG supports grocery stores and small food retailers that sell nutritious and culturally appropriate foods, including fresh produce, to underserved communities.

FRIDG offers two types of funding:

Retailer Equipment and Infrastructure Grants , which help food retailers purchase equipment and make physical improvements.

, which help food retailers purchase equipment and make physical improvements. Technical Assistance Provider Support Grants, which support organizations that provide business, workforce, and food access assistance to eligible grocery stores and small food retailers.

“Local grocery stores, convenience stores, and farmers’ markets play a critical role in keeping communities across the state connected to fresh, locally sourced food,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We’re putting tax dollars to work to help Minnesota food retailers strengthen their operations and continue serving the communities that depend on them.”

FRIDG program funds may be used for projects such as purchasing coolers and freezers, permanent infrastructure at farmers’ markets, and funding training, workshops, and other forms of personalized technical assistance for food retailers. Additional examples of eligible projects, costs, and the priorities for each program are outlined in the request for proposals for each grant track. Businesses owned by, or serving, Native American Tribal communities are encouraged to apply.

The MDA may award up to $725,000 through a competitive review process for Retailer Equipment and Infrastructure Grants and up to $200,000 for Technical Assistance Provider Support Grants. Applicants may request between $5,000 and $75,000 for equipment and infrastructure projects, and between $5,000 and $100,000 for technical support projects. A 25% cash match is required for both grant programs.

Applications for FRIDG grants must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. For more information on eligibility, priorities, and how to apply, please visit the MDA’s FRIDG program webpage.

