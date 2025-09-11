Waterfowl hunters should be aware of access changes at Fort Boise WMA and Roswell Marsh WHA

Both properties have been signed “day use only/no camping” since 2019, but state regulations never defined what “day use” actually meant. That ambiguity created enforcement challenges for conservation officers.

“There was a grey area, and unfortunately, some people were abusing it,” said Tyler Archibald, manager of Fort Boise WMA.

The new hours will impact certain hunting and angling activities, such as overnight catfishing, the late-night running of hounds, and entering the WMA/WHA before 5 a.m. to ‘reserve’ a duck hunting spot, especially on the opening day of waterfowl season.

Archibald said the department weighed those drawbacks carefully.

“We recognize this will be a big shift for some folks,” Archibald added. “But the level of illegal activity we were seeing left us with few options. These hours give our officers clear authority and help protect the property for its intended purpose.”

The change also returns Fort Boise closer to its pre-2014 operation. Previously, the WMA had posted seasonal open hours. However, those signs were removed when the on-site manager’s residence was relocated, and enforcement became inconsistent.

Archibald said the goal is to ensure these properties remain safe and welcoming for the people who rely on them.

“These WMAs exist first and foremost to provide quality hunting and fishing opportunities,” he said. “Setting firm hours helps us protect that experience and make sure the focus stays on wildlife and recreation, not on dealing with problems that don’t belong here.”

Hunters and anglers should plan accordingly.

For more information, please contact the Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.