Could You Increase Your Land Value?

If you could increase the value of your land to where it would benefit you financially, improve game and fish harvest, and provide ecological improvements, would you be curious?

Of course you would! That means you need to register today for the 2025 Agroforestry and Wildlife Field Day on Sept. 18.

This one-of-a-kind educational event, held every few years, provides landowners and land managers with an opportunity to learn from experts and observe real-world examples of effective land and wildlife management. It features federal and state government officials and representatives of private businesses.

More than 30 topics will be available, including:

Forestry Topics: Forest Stand Improvement, Marketing and Selling Timber, Prescribed Burning and Longleaf Pine Economics

Wildlife Topics: Conflict Wildlife Management, Bobwhite Quail Management, Pond Management and Wildlife Openings

Conservation Topics: Financial Assistance Programs, Writing a Forest & Wildlife Management Plan, Conservation Easements, and Livestock Control of Invasive Vegetation

Agroforestry and Wildlife Field Day is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the University of Georgia’s Westbrook Research Farm in Griffin, Georgia. The event will run from 8 am – 4:15 pm. Topic discussion sessions are 45 minutes each. Participants can attend up to eight (8) total sessions at the event.

Registration is $35 prior to August 21, 2025, ($40 after) and includes a field data book, site visits, and lunch. Pre-registrants will receive an Agroforestry and Wildlife Field Day ball cap. Field trip opportunity and special pricing is available for high school students.

Continuing Education Credits (CEU) are available for several fields, including pesticide (several categories), forestry, loggers, arborist and wildlife. See the field day website at www.caes.uga.edu/events/awfd/ for more details.

Sponsors include the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

For continuous updates, follow our Facebook page at Facebook.com/AFWD.

To register for the event, visit www.caes.uga.edu/events/awfd/ or call (770) 229-3477.

