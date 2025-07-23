MOCHA PODCASTS NETWORK ANNOUNCES SEASON TWO OF DYNAMIC 'AGELESS, FEARLESS AND UNSCRIPTED' PODCAST

Age Fearless Unscripted

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocha Podcasts Network proudly announces Season Two of “Ageless, Fearless and Unscripted” hosted by Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, nationally acclaimed multi best-selling author, Editor-in-Chief of Cheryl Magazine, award-winning filmmaker and executive producer, transformational speaker, and certified success coach. Kicking off with an impactful episode featuring renowned actress and producer Terri J. Vaughn, the podcast continues to celebrate powerful stories of reinvention, resilience, and radical self-belief. This season’s incredible lineup of guests also includes Britta Tabor, Latoya Haynes, Yorie Gipson, Cicley Gay, Alexis Kerr, Russell M. Williamson, Kimberly Sweet, and Portia Bruner.

Each interview explores the power of being a ‘faith seeker’ as a unique perspective for powerful conversations around mental health, second acts, self-discovery, delayed dreams, and mastering the mindset. From learning to listen to your body, to navigating career pivots and living your dreams out loud, Season Two inspires listeners to pour into themselves, embrace transformation, and live unapologetically.

"We want people to listen, watch and feel empowered," said Dr. Cheryl, as she is affectionally known. "This podcast is about reminding everyone that it’s not where you begin—it’s where you finish. Whether you're starting over or stepping into something new, your story matters."

With each season filmed in a vibrant new city, the show maintains a fresh perspective. Atlanta served as the backdrop for this season’s rich storytelling, and Season Three will be filmed in Los Angeles, continuing the tradition of dynamic locations and even more fearless conversations.

“Ageless, Fearless and Unscripted” speaks to a dynamic and growing audience of men and women 40 and up, offering real stories, unfiltered wisdom, and bold encouragement for anyone redefining what’s possible at any age.

“Our listeners are truly moved by Dr. Cheryl and her guests in such a powerful way,” said Sheila Eldridge, President and CEO of Mocha Podcasts Network. “She is a woman of faith with a heart for helping others through her life experiences and God-given ability to serve others. Dr. Cheryl is selfless and fearless.”

Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson is a philanthropist and dynamic and influential figure, renowned as a global media executive, visionary businesswoman, transformational speaker, multi-best-selling author, and sought-after mindset coach. As an award-winning filmmaker and executive producer, she has significantly contributed to impactful documentaries like ‘Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,’ and ‘The Invitation,’ an exploration of The Links, Incorporated’s history. A prolific author, Dr. Cheryl has penned 19 best-selling books, including ‘The Art of Influence’ and ‘Affirmed: 365 Positive Thoughts & Actions to Start Your Day, Volumes 1 & 2.’ As Editor-In-Chief of Cheryl Magazine, she curates a 120-page love letter to Black women, offering inspiration for the everyday woman.

She is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including the Texas Women’s Foundation’s Maura Award (2021), U.S Black Chamber Top 50 (2024), President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (Joseph R. Biden, 2023), Global Smashers Award, Who’s Who in Black Dallas Publishing, African American Literary Award for Self-Published Author of the Year Award (2020), Trailblazer Award in Media (2021).

She is also founder and CEO of Soul Reborn, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that has supported more than 10,000 disenfranchised, under-served, and previously incarcerated women through lectures, classes, summits and conferences on leadership, entrepreneurship, money management, etiquette, storytelling, and philanthropy.

Follow the show and be part of a movement that’s ageless, fearless—and totally unscripted! Subscribe to “Ageless, Fearless and Unscripted” on YouTube and all major platforms. Follow on social media using the handle @cherylpwilliamson.

About Mocha Podcast Networks (MPN)

Mocha Podcasts Network (MPN) is an expansion of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting, which has been a driving force in creating multim edia content from broadcast syndication to ethnic marketing to video and audio production targeting African Americans for the last 25 years. With nearly a dozen shows in the network and over 100,000 monthly downloads, MPN is emerging as a ‘niche’ leader in the podcasting industry. Dedicated to amplifying ‘conversations from a Black perspective’ podcasts/shows on the network include Café Mocha, Rolonda On Demand, Two Funny Mamas, En Vogue’s Funky Divas, Vegan Sexy Cool, B. Lifted Up, The Whole Woman, We Sound Crazy, Been Worthy, and On the Way. The Network has garnered the support of diverse sponsors and advertisers such as PG, AARP, Hello Fresh, FX, One United, Sony Music and Better Help to name a few.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.