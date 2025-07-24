YEX.io Lists Pump.fun (PUMP) Token

PUMP/USDT is now live and available for trading on YEX.io.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX.io, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of Pump.fun (PUMP), a utility token associated with the decentralized Solana-based platform Pump.fun. The PUMP/USDT pair is now available for trading via YEX.io’s web and mobile platforms.

This listing supports YEX.io’s broader strategy of increasing access to emerging, community-led digital assets that reflect trends in decentralized finance and blockchain innovation.

🔹 Overview of Pump.fun

Pump.fun is a decentralized application on the Solana blockchain that enables users to launch meme tokens without requiring coding experience or external funding. The platform has seen widespread usage due to its low barriers to entry and real-time bonding curve mechanics that determine token pricing.

The PUMP token acts as a utility asset within the Pump.fun platform, offering holders access to additional discovery tools, curated features, and platform engagement capabilities. It is positioned as a functional asset within a growing ecosystem focused on decentralized creativity and experimentation.

🔹 PUMP Token Listing on YEX.io

The PUMP/USDT trading pair is now live on YEX.io. Users can deposit and trade PUMP through YEX.io’s secure market. The listing expands PUMP’s accessibility through a centralized exchange, with regulatory oversight.

Trading is available via desktop and mobile. The YEX.io platform includes features such as passkey authentication, cold wallet custody, and API access for automated trading strategies.

🔹 Platform Features and Compliance

YEX.io is a multi-feature cryptocurrency exchange launched in 2025. It is licensed in Panama and Costa Rica and operates globally from its headquarters in Dubai.

The platform offers:

- Spot & Futures trading for digital asset pairs

- Staking and yield tools

- Copy trading functionality

- API support for institutional and algorithmic traders

- Multi-layered cybersecurity protections, including AES-256 encryption and cold storage

- Mobile applications are available for Android and iOS, supporting biometrics, passkey login, and real-time trading interfaces.

🔹 About YEX.io

YEX.io was established with a focus on secure, efficient, and user-accessible trading infrastructure. The exchange emphasizes compliance, security, and scalability. Through a combination of intuitive design and institutional-grade tools, YEX.io serves both individual traders and professional users.

Legal Disclaimer:

