Federal Audit Gives N.C. OSH a 'Clean Bill of Health'

Labor Commissioner Farley is proud to share that the FY 2024 OSHA Federal Annual Monitoring Evaluation (FAME) Report gives high marks to the N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division. From construction sites to care facilities, NCDOL continues to protect North Carolina’s workforce through strong enforcement, proactive outreach, and data-driven improvements. Key Highlights: Workplace fatalities down 33% (from 72 to 48)

Injury/illness rates 19% below the national private-sector average

1,675 inspections completed — 98.5% of target met

Penalty retention rate of 84.44% (well above national average)

New Heat Illness Prevention Campaign with bilingual outreach and 190 inspections “This report reflects the dedication of our OSH staff across the state to keep North Carolina workers safe,” Commissioner Luke Farley said. “North Carolina remains one of just 22 states with an OSHA-approved State Plan. This recognition affirms our continued commitment to worker safety and validates the department’s common-sense approach to regulation.” FAME report here: North Carolina FAME Reports | Occupational Safety and Health Administration



