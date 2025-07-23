Oregon's Search and Rescue Canine Teams Deployed to Texas for Disaster Recovery Efforts 

In response to an official request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), Oregon has deployed two highly trained Human Remains Detection (HRD) canine teams to Texas to support ongoing disaster recovery operations.

The specialized teams, made up of volunteer handlers and dogs from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) program, departed on Sunday, July 20, for a 16-day deployment. They are scheduled to return on Friday, August 4. This marks Oregon’s second EMAC deployment to assist Texas—having sent a Voluntary Agency Liaison earlier in the month—demonstrating the strength of nationwide cooperation and Oregon’s unwavering commitment to mutual aid.

Unlike traditional police K9s, Oregon’s SAR dogs are trained as wilderness dogs, giving them unique advantages in complex environments. Their ability to stay focused, navigate rugged terrain, and work independently makes them especially valuable in large-scale search and recovery missions.

“Oregon's canine teams consistently exceed expectations in the field,” said Scott Lucas, Oregon Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator. “Texas has been genuinely impressed—not just with the capabilities of our dogs, but with their adaptability. Because these are wilderness-trained animals, they don't operate like police dogs. They’re mission-focused, terrain-savvy, and stay on task even under pressure. It’s a level of excellence that’s earned respect and appreciation from our partners in Texas.”

Oregon has been a signatory to EMAC since 2002, enabling it to participate in resource-sharing during emergencies across state lines. This deployment showcases the value of volunteerism and training within Oregon’s search and rescue community.

About EMAC: The Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) is a national mutual aid system that enables states to share resources, such as personnel and equipment, during times of emergency or disaster. Oregon has been a signatory to EMAC since 2002. Learn more at www.emacweb.org.