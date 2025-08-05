Register now for workplace safety, health conference in Bend focused on enhancing individual and organizational skills

A two-day event in Bend will offer employers and workers a comprehensive set of learning opportunities designed to upgrade their skills in creating and maintaining safe and healthy workplaces. The Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference – scheduled Sept. 15-16 at the Riverhouse Lodge – will address everything from prevention of heat illness and mitigation of noise and inhalation hazards to best practices for safety committees and effective strategies for building a culture of safety.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) encourages employers and workers to attend the conference, which also provides networking opportunities, exhibits of safety and health products and services, and sessions that will help any organization improve its safety and health performance.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the conference will feature a keynote address by Hoan Do, an international speaker, author, and finalist on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” With his high-energy presentation, “Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities,” Do will deliver practical insights into how attendees can reframe setbacks and move forward with a focus on improving as individuals and as teammates.

The Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference is a joint effort of Oregon OSHA and the Central Oregon Safety & Health Association.

The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association’s Safety and Health Section helped create the conference’s emergency services/first responder track. The track’s topics include lithium-ion battery safety considerations, Bend Fire & Rescue’s approach to addressing mental health, and how fire service leaders can help build a strong safety culture.

Other conference topics include:

Hazard Identification

Respiratory Protection Programs

Incident Analysis 101: Turning Data into Prevention

Recordkeeping and Reporting

Fall Protection Training

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Safety

Understanding Hand and Eye Safety Standards and Best Practices for Testing and Implementing Personal Protective Equipment. (PPE)

Practical Strategies for Preventing Same-Level Slips, Trips, and Falls

Welding Fumes: Health Impacts and Prevention Strategies

Registration for the two-day event is $240. The cost to attend only one day is $120. For more information or to register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/central25.

