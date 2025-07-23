The OSCE Chairpersonship Youth Forum to be convened in Helsinki

HELSINKI, 23 July 2025 – The OSCE Chairpersonship Youth Forum will be convened in Helsinki on 29 and 30 July 2025. The event is organized with and for youth, taking stock of the added value that the OSCE offers in implementing the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agenda. The Forum will feed into an OSCE-wide Roadmap that Finland will launch during its Chairpersonship.

The Youth Forum will provide young experts and leaders, as well as representatives of selected international organizations, an opportunity to discuss the YPS agenda and the OSCE’s engagement from a holistic perspective.

The forum will define the OSCE's role, help clarify what makes the OSCE uniquely positioned compared to other international and regional organizations in advancing the YPS agenda. The Youth Forum will also identify ways to improve meaningful engagement with and for youth, ensuring that their voices and perspectives are included in decision-making processes.

It will also create specific recommendations and options for future action, with the aim of contributing to the OSCE-wide YPS Roadmap that Finland will launch during its Chairpersonship. The Roadmap is of a recommendatory nature, and aims to provide a coherent and unified framework on how to advance the YPS agenda more systematically within the OSCE.

The forum marks the importance of the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agenda and the 10th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2250. Finland seeks to involve youth firmly in all activities during its OSCE Chairpersonship.

Parts of the Youth Forum will be livestreamed. You can access the livestream here.

You can find more information on the Youth Forum on the event’s webpage.

More information:

Toni Sandell

Spokesperson and Deputy Head, Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship

2025 Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship

Tel. +358 295 350 748

Email: toni.sandell@gov.fi

Annika Pelkonen

Senior Specialist, Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship

Tel. +358 295 350 263

Email: annika.pelkonen@gov.fi