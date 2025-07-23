OSCE Mission Deputy Head Visits Srebrenica, Reaffirms Commitment to Dialogue and Human Dignity

SREBRENICA, 23 July 2025 – The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zahid Movlazada, visited Srebrenica today to reaffirm the Mission’s longstanding support for dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusive governance.

During meetings with municipal authorities, religious leaders, and political representatives including the Mayor, the Chief Imam and local political leaders—discussions focused on advancing interethnic co-operation, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening local institutions in addressing community needs. The Deputy Head of Mission also engaged with Mission staff to reinforce these priorities.

In light of the disturbing incident that took place just hours after the genocide commemoration—when music containing divisive rhetoric was played in Srebrenica—the Deputy Head of Mission condemned the act as disrespectful to survivors and detrimental to reconciliation efforts.

He reaffirmed the OSCE’s position: genocide denial and ethnically charged provocations are unacceptable. Such actions deepen societal divisions, inflict further pain on victims and their families, and erode trust, ultimately threatening prospects for a peaceful future.

Genuine progress toward reconciliation can only be achieved if all actors—religious, civic, and political—stand united in safeguarding the truth and upholding human dignity.

The visit concluded with a solemn tribute at the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Center, where the Deputy Head of Mission laid flowers in honour of the victims of the 1995 genocide. Marking the recent 30th anniversary, he paid respect to the families and survivors who continue to uphold the memory of their loved ones with dignity and resilience.

The OSCE Mission remains committed to supporting local actors in promoting inclusive narratives, fostering community resilience, and upholding the dignity of all individuals, especially in places with such profound historical significance as Srebrenica.