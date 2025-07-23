Proactive MD® Greenville Health Center Wins Best of South Carolina Award

Pictured: Lisa Hunt; Douglas Whitehead, MD; Melissa Silvey, PA; Kimberly Grant; Benita Grant; Theresa Hall; Ashley Wooten, NP; Hailey Galvez

Proactive MD’s Greenville Health Center has been named a winner in the Best Physician Practices category of the 2025 Best of South Carolina awards

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MDis excited to announce that its Greenville Health Center has been named a winner of the Best Physician Practices category in the 2025 Best of South Carolina awards. This recognition reflects the compassionate, patient-centered care Proactive MD provides, not only in Greenville, but across its Health Centers throughout the state."I'm so proud of the Greenville Health Center and thankful to the patients who supported the team in achieving this,” says John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “Having our commitment to patients acknowledged by the people of South Carolina is an honor that speaks to our mission of providing high-quality care without compromise.”The Best of South Carolina Awards are determined through a nomination and voting stage. Award winners are decided through a public vote from South Carolina residents, as well as rankings from external websites and insights from the Better Business Bureau.“Caring for patients throughout the Upstate is already a privilege,” said Ashley Wooten, NP, provider at the Greenville Health Center. “To be recognized by our community is incredibly meaningful. I’m thankful for the patients who voted and our dedicated care team that makes this possible.”Proactive MD’s care model provides comprehensive, relationship-based healthcare that is both accessible and affordable. To learn more about Proactive MD or find a Health Center near you, visit www.proactive.md/dpc To view the full list of Best of South Carolina winners, visit www.guidetosouthcarolina.com/best-of/ About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.