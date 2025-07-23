New Board Appointments Made to Saskatchewan's Commercial Crown Corporations

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2025

Today, new board of director appointments were announced in the Crown sector.

"Our government sincerely appreciates the leadership and service that each Crown board provides to their respective corporation," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Many of the outgoing board members have served for multiple terms in their current role and have helped to lead initiatives that have truly benefited Saskatchewan people."

Out of a current total of 66 board members, there are:

five individuals who are changing responsibilities by being appointed to a new Crown;

15 individuals who are new to the Crown sector; and

24 individuals who are reappointed in their current Crown Board.

These changes are a result of both board renewal and current expiration of terms.

Board renewal is rooted in sound governance practice, and any outgoing board members' skills, expertise and knowledge are evaluated for potential reappointments or redeployments to other government boards.

"The oversight role of Saskatchewan's commercial Crowns directly contributes to the province's strong economy and a bright future for the people of Saskatchewan," Harrison siad. "The individuals appointed today have the skills, knowledge and abilities to perform these duties as effectively as past board members have."

All board members are being asked to serve to carry out the Crown Sector Strategic Priorities, which provide high-level shareholder direction that aligns the Crown sector with the government's goals and priorities and are as follows:

affordability;

reliability;

economic growth; and

strong financial management.

As part of its oversight role, Crown Investments Corporation is committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance in the activities of its subsidiaries. All board members are subject to Criminal Record Checks and are supported with board training and orientation.

All the new appointments are Saskatchewan residents. A full list of Crown board membership is attached.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Crown Investments Corporation

Regina

Phone: 306-787-7732

Email: Communications@cicorp.sk.ca