Discover Sask Parks: July 23 - August 6

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2025

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Engaging family programming is also scheduled each week to fill everybody's calendar.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events and programs occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Bison Day

July 24, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

4 to 8 p.m.

Head to Buffalo Pound Provincial Park and discover the vital role that bison has in prairie ecosystems and learn more about a new bison tracking system that supports the herd in the park. Join Park Interpreters on a guided hike to gain insider knowledge about this unique keystone species.

Learn more.

Cannington Fair

August 3, Cannington Manor Provincial Historic Park

12 to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and let history come to life as you experience what village life was like at the turn of the twentieth century. Enjoy afternoon tea and treats, meet special guests, make rope, play classic picnic games and taste hand-churned ice cream! Do not forget to snap a selfie at our well-stocked photo station.

Learn more.

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROGRAMS

Tri-Loon-Athon

August 9, Makwa Lake Provincial Park

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Head to Makwa Lake for the 2nd annual Tri-Loon-Athon! Swim 300 metres in open water right off of Stabler Point Beach, bike 10 kilometres (km) along the shore, then run 2.5 km to finish off the race strong. Surround yourself with beautiful scenery to get your heart rate pumping and your body moving. Kids can join in on the fun too, with the youth route, which involves a 200-metre swim, a 5-km bike ride, and a 2.5-km run.

Learn more.

Festival in the Forest

August 9, Meadow Lake Provincial Park

1 to 8:30 p.m.

Step into the forest and embrace your inner artist at Meadow Lake Provincial Park! Experience a day of art and culture surrounded by nature in the beautiful Boreal Forest through workshops, an artist market, crafts, an evening concert and more.

Learn more.

Sask Parks Summer Cinema

August 9, Douglas Provincial Park

9 to 11 p.m.

Join us at Sask Parks Summer Cinema: Garfield (2024) for an outdoor movie experience at Douglas Provincial Park, presented by Fresh Air Cinema. Arrive before the show for activities with our Park Interpreters.

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Make memories close to home this summer in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the SaskParks.com

