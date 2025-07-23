Discover Sask Parks: July 23 - August 6
CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2025
Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Engaging family programming is also scheduled each week to fill everybody's calendar.
Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events and programs occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:
Bison Day
July 24, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park
4 to 8 p.m.
Head to Buffalo Pound Provincial Park and discover the vital role that bison has in prairie ecosystems and learn more about a new bison tracking system that supports the herd in the park. Join Park Interpreters on a guided hike to gain insider knowledge about this unique keystone species.
Cannington Fair
August 3, Cannington Manor Provincial Historic Park
12 to 4 p.m.
Step back in time and let history come to life as you experience what village life was like at the turn of the twentieth century. Enjoy afternoon tea and treats, meet special guests, make rope, play classic picnic games and taste hand-churned ice cream! Do not forget to snap a selfie at our well-stocked photo station.
UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROGRAMS
Tri-Loon-Athon
August 9, Makwa Lake Provincial Park
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Head to Makwa Lake for the 2nd annual Tri-Loon-Athon! Swim 300 metres in open water right off of Stabler Point Beach, bike 10 kilometres (km) along the shore, then run 2.5 km to finish off the race strong. Surround yourself with beautiful scenery to get your heart rate pumping and your body moving. Kids can join in on the fun too, with the youth route, which involves a 200-metre swim, a 5-km bike ride, and a 2.5-km run.
Festival in the Forest
August 9, Meadow Lake Provincial Park
1 to 8:30 p.m.
Step into the forest and embrace your inner artist at Meadow Lake Provincial Park! Experience a day of art and culture surrounded by nature in the beautiful Boreal Forest through workshops, an artist market, crafts, an evening concert and more.
Sask Parks Summer Cinema
August 9, Douglas Provincial Park
9 to 11 p.m.
Join us at Sask Parks Summer Cinema: Garfield (2024) for an outdoor movie experience at Douglas Provincial Park, presented by Fresh Air Cinema. Arrive before the show for activities with our Park Interpreters.
There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.
Make memories close to home this summer in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the SaskParks.com
For more information, contact:
PCS Media
Parks, Culture and Sport
Regina
Phone: 306-798-1020
Email: pcsmedia@gov.sk.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.