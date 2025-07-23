RAISE Summit 2025: A Global AI Gathering with Knowledge Networks as Key Partner

PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks is proud to have served as a partner at RAISE Summit 2025, which took place on July 8–9 at the iconic Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. The summit brought together over 5,000 global leaders, 250+ visionary speakers, and key players from across the AI ecosystem to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide.With 80% C-level attendance, 75% international representation, and 40% of attendees from Fortune 1000 companies, RAISE Summit 2025 once again cemented its reputation as the premier global platform for strategic dialogue, breakthrough innovation, and transformative partnerships in AI.Backed by major players such as Sequoia, Google Cloud, Cerebras, Hugging Face, Groq, Snowflake, and Founders Fund, the summit featured dynamic discussions, cutting-edge product showcases, and countless opportunities for deal-making and cross-sector collaboration.Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks, reflected on the experience: “Our partnership with RAISE Summit 2025 reaffirmed the critical role of global collaboration in accelerating AI innovation. It was inspiring to witness so many of the world’s brightest minds come together to address real-world challenges with cutting-edge solutions. RAISE is more than an event — it’s a global catalyst for change.”Through this collaboration, Knowledge Networks continued its mission to bridge international ecosystems and foster meaningful engagement between tech leaders, investors, and policymakers.

