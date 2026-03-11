RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri: Maya Sherman on AI Governance, Global South Challenges, & India’s Policy Approach

RegulatingAI Podcast Maya Sherman, Embassy of Israel in India with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

On the RegulatingAI Podcast, host Sanjay Puri speaks with Maya Sherman on AI governance, India’s policy approach & why inclusive, ethical AI matters globally.

Responsible AI is a paradox—AI was designed for efficiency, yet it forces us to confront some of the deepest ethical questions in technology.” — Maya Sherman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As highlighted in the latest conversation on the RegulatingAI Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sat down with AI policy researcher and technology diplomat Maya Sherman to unpack some of the most pressing questions shaping the future of artificial intelligence.Sherman, currently serving as an Innovation Attaché at the Israeli Embassy in India and associated with the Oxford Internet Institute, works at the intersection of AI governance, digital ethics, and international policy. In her discussion with Sanjay Puri on the RegulatingAI Podcast, she offered a rare blend of policy insight, philosophical reflection, and practical examples—from farmers in rural India to global AI diplomacy.From the Dark Web to AI EthicsIn the RegulatingAI Podcast conversation with Sanjay Puri, Maya Sherman reflected on her unconventional career journey. She began by monitoring darknet spaces, tracking cybercrime, extremism, and hate speech before transitioning into AI governance research.That experience, she explained, exposed her to the darker side of technology early on. According to Sherman, understanding how technologies can be misused provides valuable insight when designing safer and more ethical AI systems.Her background ultimately shaped her belief that cybersecurity and AI ethics must go hand in hand in modern governance frameworks.Surrealism and the Philosophy of Responsible AIOne of the more surprising insights from the RegulatingAI Podcast discussion between Sanjay Puri and Maya Sherman was her intellectual connection between surrealist art and AI ethics.Drawing inspiration from surrealist artists like Salvador Dalí, Sherman described responsible AI as a paradox. Artificial intelligence was originally designed to increase efficiency and productivity, yet it now raises complex ethical questions about fairness, bias, and social impact.For Sherman, the challenge of AI governance lies in navigating these contradictions and embracing the “gray areas” where technology intersects with society.AI’s Uneven Impact on the Global SouthDuring the RegulatingAI Podcast conversation with Sanjay Puri, Sherman highlighted how AI can unintentionally deepen inequalities in emerging economies.She pointed to several risks, including job displacement in informal sectors, the spread of deepfakes, and widening digital divides for communities without access to digital tools. In countries where large portions of the population operate outside formal economic systems, these shifts can be particularly disruptive.Sherman emphasized that governance discussions must therefore include voices from the Global South.India’s Unique AI Governance ExperimentAnother key topic explored by Sanjay Puri and Maya Sherman on the RegulatingAI Podcast was India’s evolving approach to AI regulation.Rather than rushing into strict legislation like the EU AI Act, India has adopted a more flexible model, combining advisory frameworks with policies such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.Sherman described this approach as “smart experimentation,” allowing the country to balance innovation with safeguards while observing how global regulatory models evolve.AI for Farmers and Informal WorkersSherman also shared examples of AI literacy initiatives targeting farmers and informal workers in India. Through programs linked with the Global Partnership on AI, farmers were introduced to practical AI applications such as crop monitoring, weather prediction, and multilingual chatbot support.In a country with extraordinary linguistic diversity, AI-powered translation tools could become a powerful enabler of digital inclusion.The Next Frontier: Linguistic Diversity in AIToward the end of the RegulatingAI Podcast episode with Sanjay Puri, Maya Sherman offered one major recommendation for global AI leaders: prioritize linguistic diversity.Most AI systems today are optimized for English and a handful of major languages. Sherman argued that countries should invest in sovereign AI models capable of supporting local languages and cultural contexts.As the RegulatingAI Podcast discussion between Sanjay Puri and Maya Sherman makes clear, the future of AI governance will not be shaped by technology alone—but by diplomacy, inclusion, and the ability to balance innovation with responsibility.

