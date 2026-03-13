From AI Hype to Real Business Value: Insights from Bret Greenstein on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Host Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, host Sanjay Puri speaks with Bret Greenstein on moving beyond AI hype to real business impact through culture, workflow & outcomes.

AI is not about replacing people; it’s about amplifying what people are capable of doing.” — Bret Greenstein

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is transforming the way organizations operate, but turning AI hype into real business value remains a challenge for many companies. In a recent episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sat down with Bret Greenstein , Chief AI Officer at West Monroe, to explore how organizations can move beyond experimentation and start achieving meaningful results with AI.With more than three decades of experience in AI and data transformation—having worked with companies such as IBM, PwC, and Cognizant—Bret brings a deep understanding of how technology can reshape businesses. During his conversation with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, he shared practical insights on AI adoption, workforce transformation, and the future of intelligent systems.AI Is Not Just a Technology TrendOne of the key themes Bret highlighted on the CAIO Connect Podcast hosted by Sanjay Puri is that many organizations treat AI as a technology experiment rather than a business transformation tool.Companies often invest in “shiny” AI tools or create innovation labs that demonstrate what AI can do. However, according to Bret, these experiments rarely lead to real impact unless they are tied directly to business outcomes. AI should not simply be used to showcase innovation—it should solve real problems and improve how businesses operate.Culture Matters More Than TechnologyAnother important takeaway from the conversation between Sanjay Puri and Bret Greenstein on the CAIO Podcast is the role of organizational culture in AI success.Bret emphasized that many AI initiatives fail not because of poor technology but because of misaligned leadership and culture. Organizations sometimes treat AI as the responsibility of technologists alone. In reality, successful AI projects require collaboration between business leaders and technical teams.When business leaders understand how AI can transform operations—whether in sales, marketing, supply chains, or customer support—AI initiatives become much more impactful.AI as a Workforce AmplifierDuring the discussion on the CAIO Connect Podcast, Bret shared a powerful analogy: AI tools are similar to word processors for writers.Word processors did not suddenly make everyone a great writer, but they helped skilled writers work faster and produce more. Similarly, AI will not automatically create great software, business strategies, or creative ideas. Instead, it amplifies the abilities of people who already understand their field.Developers, analysts, and designers who can clearly define problems and envision solutions will benefit the most from AI tools. AI accelerates execution—but human creativity and vision still drive innovation.Rethinking Workflows with AIBret also introduced the idea of “agentic transformation”, which involves redesigning workflows to take advantage of AI’s strengths.Rather than simply automating existing processes, organizations should rethink how work is structured. AI excels at tasks such as analyzing documents, summarizing information, extracting insights, and handling repetitive activities. By shifting these tasks to AI systems, employees can focus on higher-value activities like critical thinking, strategy, and decision-making.As Bret explained during his conversation with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, this shift allows teams to move faster and unlock new levels of productivity.Measuring AI’s Real ImpactAnother challenge discussed on the podcast is how companies measure AI success. Many organizations focus only on cost savings, which can limit the perceived value of AI.Bret argues that the real benefits come from improved outcomes—such as faster decision-making, increased productivity, and better customer experiences. Instead of asking how AI reduces costs, companies should ask how it enables teams to accomplish more.The Key Advice for AI LeadersAt the end of the episode, Sanjay Puri asked Bret Greenstein on the CAIO Connect Podcast for one piece of advice for new Chief AI Officers.His answer was simple but powerful: listen to the business first.Understanding what matters to customers, employees, and leadership is essential. AI should always support the organization’s broader goals, rather than being deployed simply because it is exciting technology.As highlighted throughout this engaging conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast with host Sanjay Puri, the organizations that succeed with AI will be those that focus on people, processes, and outcomes—not just tools.

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