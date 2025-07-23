Attorney General Jeff Jackson Releases 2025 Military Consumer Guide

RALEIGH – Today, during Military Consumer Protection Month, Attorney General Jeff Jackson released NCDOJ’s 2025 Military Consumer Guide with information to help protect servicemembers and their families from scams and help them navigate important life decisions like buying a car or renting an apartment.

“As someone who has served, I understand and appreciate the sacrifices our state’s military members and their families make every day,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “They shouldn’t have to worry about bad actors trying scam or steal from them, and this guide will help keep them safe. My office will go after anyone who tries to rip off our servicemembers and their loved ones.”

Military personnel and their families are popular targets for scammers. NCDOJ’s Consumer Protection Division is dedicated to safeguarding North Carolina’s military families. Our office works to go after businesses and sellers that target military families through unfair lending practices, identity theft, landlord/tenant disputes, credit and debt scams, and deceptive business practices.

If you or a family member are the victim of a scam, immediately file a complaint with NCDOJ at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or call us at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. Consumer complaints help our team identify threats and hold scammers accountable. If you are a member of our armed forces, filing a complaint will not affect your military record, and we will not contact your chain of command without your consent.

You can read the 2025 Military Consumer Guide here.

