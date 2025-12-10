Attorney General Jeff Jackson Releases Holiday Scam Defense Plan to Protect North Carolinians

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson released his Holiday Scam Defense Plan, a set of clear steps to help North Carolinians protect themselves from the top scams expected to surge during the holiday season.

“As Attorney General, one of my jobs is to defend people against scams – and the holidays are when scammers step up their attacks,” said Attorney General Jackson. “Take a minute to strengthen your defenses. Scammers probe for weak spots and count on you lowering your guard – hold the line and don’t let them through.”

“It is important for people to build a defense against scams by being more aware of them. Through the Attorney General’s website, the AARP Fraud Watch Network, and special programming like the Winter Scam Jam that features comments from the Attorney General, AARP encourages people not only to learn more about scams, but to report suspicious activity. According to a recent report by the FTC, only two-six percent of fraud cases are reported. This is especially worrisome since the FTC report also found that the number of older adults who lost over 100 thousand dollars to fraud increased five fold from 2020 to 2024.” said AARP North Carolina Director Michael Olender.

Attorney General Jackson highlighted three major scams and outlined how North Carolinians can defend themselves against bad actors.

1. Gift Card Payment Scams

Gift card scams remain one of the most common and costly forms of fraud. About 25% of all fraud complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission last year involved gift card scams. According to AARP, one in four people targeted ended up giving the scammers the card information.

These scams often begin with a call, text, or email from someone pretending to be a government agency, utility company, tech-support provider, or even a family member in crisis. Their strategy is simple: manufacture urgency – a sudden “bill,” a fake “warrant,” a threat to shut off service, or an emergency involving a loved one – and pressure the victim into buying gift cards immediately.

Once the scammer has the numbers on the back of the card, the money is gone within minutes and cannot be traced or recovered.

No legitimate business or government office will ever demand payment with gift cards. Anyone insisting on gift cards as a form of payment is running a scam. Hang up or stop communicating right away.

2. Package Delivery Scams

During the holidays, shipping volume spikes – and so do fake delivery notifications. Scammers send texts or emails claiming a package is delayed, requires “address confirmation,” or needs a small fee to release it. These messages include a link that may lead to:

A fake website designed to steal personal or financial information

Malware intended to compromise your device

A spoofed carrier page that mimics a legitimate tracking system

The goal is often to capture credit card numbers, account logins, or other sensitive information.

Never click unexpected delivery links. Go directly to the real website or official app of your delivery carrier to verify any tracking information.

3. Fake Online Stores

Fraudulent websites multiply during the holidays, targeting shoppers searching for deals or sold-out items. These fake stores often use stolen photos, fabricated reviews, and countdown timers to create pressure and urgency. They may only accept hard-to-trace payment methods like wire transfers, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency.

After payment, victims typically receive nothing – or receive a cheap counterfeit product. These fake shops often vanish within days and reappear under new names.

Warning signs include no customer reviews, no physical address, poor grammar, unusual payment methods, and prices far below market value. If a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Attorney General Jackson encouraged consumers to stay alert and take a moment before clicking links, entering payment information, or responding to unexpected messages.

North Carolinians who believe they have encountered a scam can file a complaint with the NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

