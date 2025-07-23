Submit Release
Former CA Appellate Justice Blames Complex Caseload, Court Attorneys for Chronic Case Delays

(Subscription required) Retired Third District Court of Appeal Justice William Murray Jr., who faces disciplinary charges for allowing assigned cases to languish for years blamed his meticulous work ethic, changing laws, cumbersome courthouse processes and a host of other factors for the chronic delays.

