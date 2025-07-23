FW: St Johnsbury/ Theft Update

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE/ Update

CASE#: 25A4006240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between July 14 and July 16

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fall Brook Road, Wheelock, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Town of Wheelock

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified that concrete barriers blocking the bridge on Fall Brook Road in Wheelock were taken. The bridge was damaged in last weeks flood and State Bridge Inspectors deemed the bridge unsafe to use. Home owners affected were give notice the bridge was unsafe to use. Investigation into this incident has revealed someone removed the concrete barriers and people have been driving over the unsafe bridge.

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

The concrete barriers were located and had not been stolen, the concrete barriers had been pushed over the bank into tall grass.

