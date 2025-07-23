FW: St Johnsbury/ Theft Update

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE/ Update

       

CASE#: 25A4006240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                         

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between July 14 and July 16

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fall Brook Road, Wheelock, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

 

VICTIM: Town of Wheelock

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified that concrete barriers blocking the bridge on Fall Brook Road in Wheelock were taken. The bridge was damaged in last weeks flood and State Bridge Inspectors deemed the bridge unsafe to use. Home owners affected were give notice the bridge was unsafe to use. Investigation into this incident has revealed someone removed the concrete barriers and people have been driving over the unsafe bridge.

 

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

The concrete barriers were located and had not been stolen, the concrete barriers had been pushed over the bank into tall grass.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

