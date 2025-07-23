FW: St Johnsbury/ Theft Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE/ Update
CASE#: 25A4006240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between July 14 and July 16
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fall Brook Road, Wheelock, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Town of Wheelock
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified that concrete barriers blocking the bridge on Fall Brook Road in Wheelock were taken. The bridge was damaged in last weeks flood and State Bridge Inspectors deemed the bridge unsafe to use. Home owners affected were give notice the bridge was unsafe to use. Investigation into this incident has revealed someone removed the concrete barriers and people have been driving over the unsafe bridge.
Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
The concrete barriers were located and had not been stolen, the concrete barriers had been pushed over the bank into tall grass.
