YUNG DAMON LEVELS UP THIS FRIDAY WITH NEW SINGLE 'BROKE WIT'

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the trenches to the threshold of the industry, Yung Damon is making major strides with his latest release. “Broke Wit” is a high-octane anthem that flips the narrative on clout, cash, and character. It’s his first official release under a major distribution deal with Rocstar World, distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Group, and he's kicking the door wide open.

“The whole concept behind the single ‘Broke Wit’ is about getting money with the people you were broke with,” Yung Damon shares. “It’s maintaining the loyalty amongst the people you started with.”

The track pairs pristine production with Yung Damon’s signature wit and lyrical bite. He’s honoring allegiance while calling out those who come up empty when it counts. It’s slick. It’s smart. It’s exactly the kind of raw, no-filter energy his fans have come to expect.

“This single is staying true to my authenticity while still giving the fans an anthem,” Yung Damon explains. “I’m doing a little more storytelling within my bars and being more personable, while still giving them a banger.”

A self-taught talent with a keen ear, Yung Damon began writing as a teenager, learning the craft by studying other artists. He’s collaborated with rising stars like Diggy Simmons, opened for icons like 2 Chainz, and recorded tracks with major artists like Ty Dolla $ign.

Raised in Savannah and now based in Atlanta, he is a major force in today’s hip-hop landscape. Originating from a smaller music scene, he is carving out space in the competitive mainstream. Joining forces with Rockstar and Sony will offer Yung Damon the reach of a major artist while allowing him to maintain his creative independence. Armed with a bulletproof catalog and backed by major distribution, Yung Damon is positioned for major impact.

Now, with “Broke Wit,” he’s doubling down with authentic bars, a hard-hitting beat, and razor-sharp storytelling that hits different.

“Broke Wit” stays true to the energy fans expect, but there’s added depth: a little more pain, a little more perspective, and a whole lot of ambition. With a solid team behind him, Yung Damon is ready to show the world what independent hustle backed by major distribution looks like.

Fans can stream “Broke Wit” everywhere music is available on Friday, July 25

