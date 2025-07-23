'Happy as Larry' Selected for Worcester Film Festival 2025

HAPPY AS LARRY THUMBNAIL SHOWING WORCESTER FILM FEST LAURELS HUGO ANDRE

Hugo Andre's dark comedy explores mortality, friendship, and redemption on the Isle of Skye.

This film is deeply personal to me. It explores our quiet inner battles and how connection can pull us back from the edge. I'm honored it resonates and thrilled to share it at Worcester Film Festival” — Hugo Andre, Writer and Director

WORCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed dark comedy Happy as Larry, written and directed by Hugo Andre, has been officially selected to screen at the Worcester Film Festival , taking place September 24–27, 2025 in Worcester, United Kingdom.Following its successful premiere at the Dallas International Film Festival and an upcoming screening at the Rhode Island International Film Festival this August, Happy as Larry continues its festival journey with a spotlight at one of the UK’s most dynamic celebrations of independent cinema.Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Isle of Skye, Happy as Larry tells the story of a disillusioned author who, after years of writing novels more thrilling than his own life, plans one final solitary journey before his intended demise. His retreat is unexpectedly interrupted by Dale, a relentlessly cheerful stranger whose presence challenges the author’s bleak worldview. What unfolds is a poignant exploration of mortality, friendship, and redemption.The film stars Calvin Crawley, Kevin Walls, Izzy Harradine, and Coral Sinclair, and was shot entirely outdoors in Scotland, using natural light and sweeping landscapes to enhance its emotional resonance.Director Hugo Andre, a French-Sicilian filmmaker, is celebrated for his poetic visual storytelling and emotionally intimate narratives. His distinctive style brings raw realism and quiet power to Happy as Larry, earning praise from audiences and festival programmers alike.“This film is deeply personal to me,” said Hugo Andre. “It’s about the quiet battles we fight within ourselves, and the unexpected ways connection can pull us back from the edge. I’m honored that Happy as Larry continues to resonate and thrilled to share it with audiences at Worcester.”Now in its fifth year, Worcester Film Festival showcases over 80 films across six venues, including the ODEON Cinema. As a BIFA-qualifying event, the festival is recognized for its commitment to emerging talent, featuring workshops, Q&A sessions, networking events, and an awards gala on September 27.The selection of Happy as Larry underscores the film’s emotional depth and Andre’s rising prominence in European independent cinema.Learn more about Worcester Film Festival: https://www.worcesterfilmfestival.co.uk/

HAPPY AS LARRY CLIP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.