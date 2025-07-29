CoSchedule Expands Analytics With New Reports Across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Threads & More

CoSchedule expands social media analytics to include TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Threads & more—plus AI insights for smarter, faster marketing decisions.

You asked for more social insights; we added them. Now, whether you're managing a brand or a dozen client accounts, you'll have clear reporting from TikTok to Threads alongside the rest of your data.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading provider of marketing calendar software, is excited to announce a major expansion of its social media analytics suite. Starting today, users will have access to performance reports across every major social platform, including the addition of TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Bluesky, Mastodon, and Threads.

This latest release empowers marketers to track and optimize their performance across every social channel, all in one place. Whether you're reporting on short-form video content or emerging decentralized platforms, CoSchedule brings your data together in one centralized hub, eliminating platform-hopping and saving valuable time.

Newly added analytics reports include:

YouTube Shorts

TikTok

Bluesky

Mastodon

Threads

Marketers can now log into their CoSchedule account, navigate to the Analytics menu, and immediately discover these powerful new reports. The upgrade helps teams track performance, share results, and make smarter content decisions without needing to be data scientists.

And with the recently launched Insights Assistant, CoSchedule customers can go one step further. The AI-powered assistant delivers instant analysis and actionable takeaways on any report, helping marketers make confident, data-driven decisions with a single click.

Whether you're a long-time user or just exploring how CoSchedule can unify your marketing workflow, this analytics expansion ensures you're ready to lead in a data-first world.

For more information about our Analytics Expansion and CoSchedule's complete AI tools for marketers, visit https://coschedule.com or contact support@coschedule.com.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendars, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serves more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com, and to join the team, visit https://coschedule.com/jobs.

Legal Disclaimer:

