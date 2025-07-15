CoSchedule Adds New AI-Powered Insights Assistant To Transform Social Media Strategy

CoSchedule’s AI Insights Assistant gives instant, clear social media analytics to help marketers improve performance without digging through data.

Marketing in 2025 is powered by data, but marketers prefer to spend their time on strategy, not metrics. CoSchedule’s new AI Insights makes it easy for marketers to stay informed without the hassle.” — Garrett Moon, CEO, CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading provider of marketing calendar software, is proud to announce the launch of Insights Assistant, a powerful new AI-driven feature designed to simplify social media analytics and empower marketers with instant, actionable insights.

Designed to eliminate the complexity of traditional analytics, Insights Assistant offers real-time, AI-driven analysis and takeaways on a user’s social media metrics that help marketers lead with confidence. With just one click, users can get insight into what’s working, understand why, and get actionable recommendations to improve performance, without sifting through dashboards or being a data expert.

Whether you’re managing one brand or dozens of client campaigns, Insights Assistant helps sharpen your strategy and clearly demonstrate ROI. By turning complex metrics into straightforward reports, the product helps marketers achieve better buy-in from clients and leadership.

As AI continues to reshape marketing, CoScheule’s new tool ensures users stay ahead of the curve, spotting trends earlier, reacting faster, and leading with clarity.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serves more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

