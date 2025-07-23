$30M to Protect Water Quality from Failing Septic Systems

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul’s record of support for protecting Long Island water quality is indisputable and continues to build with today’s investments. Replacement of inadequate septic systems prevents pollution from entering our sensitive waterways and creates a lasting improvement to water quality throughout the state. The new law increasing the affordability of enhanced septic replacements and the new $30 million in funding will incentivize a common-sense and effective approach to reducing contamination and protecting New York’s water quality.”

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Long Island’s water quality is vital—not just for the environment, but for public health, improved quality of life, and thriving local economies. That’s why EFC has committed over $1 billion in grants and low-interest financing the last two years to help Long Island modernize its water infrastructure and protect its sole-source aquifer. With this new $30 million investment and through Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re making it easier for homeowners and businesses statewide to replace aging septic systems and reduce harmful pollution. This is a smart, local solution with long-term benefits.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “All New Yorkers deserve the peace of mind that the water they have access to is safe and free from pollutants. Today’s $30 million investment into the State Septic System Replacement Fund Program, paired with the legislation signed by Governor Hochul, reduces the financial burden of making these important infrastructure upgrades that will ensure more communities are protected from harmful water contamination. This is a commonsense investment in the health of all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Septic system upgrades across New York are essential for protecting our waterways, public health, and the environment—but they can be costly. This new law, which will reimburse installation of new systems, including enhanced treatment units, will allow homeowners to make improvements without breaking the bank while safeguarding nearby aquifers and other fragile drinking water resources. Thank you, Governor Hochul, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and bill sponsor Assemblymember Rececca Kassay, for their leadership on this initiative.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “Most New Yorkers want to do their part to protect our environment, but sometimes budgetary restrictions prevent families from following through on those efforts. Outdated or failing septic systems are a major source of nutrient pollution across New York, especially on Long Island, contributing to harmful algal blooms, fish kills, and water quality degradation. While advanced septic technologies are significantly more effective at treating wastewater, their cost often puts them out of reach for many families—unless supported by state funding. I am proud to work with the Governor and our colleagues to deliver this solution that not only further protects our water, but also addresses Long Island’s affordability issues.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “The septic Grant will play a critical role in Suffolk County efforts to protect our water, our bases and estuaries. I appreciate New York State's efforts to help us achieve this goal.”