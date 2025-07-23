Restormé Skin Launches Groundbreaking Restoring Crème on International Self-Care Day

Innovative formula offers scar care and prevention, empowering people to heal visibly and emotionally.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Self-Care Day, Restormé Skin is proud to announce the official launch of its latest innovation: the Restoring Crème, a powerful new formula designed to support scar care, skin recovery, and long-term prevention.Launching July 24th, the Restoring Crème reflects the brand’s core mission–to help people reclaim their confidence and care for their skin with integrity, science, and compassion.Formulated with a blend of clinically-backed botanical extracts, reparative peptides, and barrier-strengthening hydrators, the Restoring Crème targets both new and existing scars caused by acne, surgery, or injuries. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, it supports the skin’s natural healing process while preventing the formation of visible scars when used during the critical recovery window.“At Restormé, we believe self-care isn’t a luxury–it’s essential. Scars can tell a story, but they shouldn’t define your skin,” says Courtney Vandenberg, founder of Restormé Skin. “This product is about more than just appearance; it’s about healing emotionally and physically, with daily rituals that restore your skin and self-worth.”Key Benefits of the Restoring Crème:Scar Reduction & Prevention - Promotes collagen remodeling and soothes inflammation to minimize scar visibility.Barrier Support - Rebuilds the skin’s protective layer to reduce dryness and sensitivity.Clean & Conscious - Dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates or parabens.The launch aligns with International Self-Care Day, underscoring Restormé Skin’s commitment to wellness and mindful recovery–because caring for your scars is caring for your story.The Restoring Crème will be available at restormeskin.com starting July 24, 2025.

The Restoring Créme is here!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.