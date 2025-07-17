WWI Comes Alive: Storied Launches AI-Powered Campaign to Uncover Forgotten Lives

The action at the St. Maurice River was one of several critical steps in breaking German defensive lines and driving the enemy further east, contributing to the final collapse of German resistance in the final weeks of World War I.

New AI tool transforms military records into powerful personal stories – just in time for the 111th anniversary of World War I

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world marks the 111th anniversary of the start of World War I, Storied , a leading digital storytelling and genealogy platform, is launching a national campaign to honor the millions of Americans who served. Titled “Stories of WWI”, the campaign combines newly digitized records with artificial intelligence to turn historical documents into vivid, shareable biographies.Running from July 28 to August 4, 2025, the campaign offers free public access to two major WWI collections and introduces a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates compelling narratives from draft card data.“We’re helping people rediscover their ancestors–not just as names on a document, but as living, breathing individuals caught in one of history’s most defining moments,” said Brandon Camp, CMO at Storied. “This campaign brings personal history to life through the power of technology and storytelling.”What’s Included in “Stories of WWI”:-AI-Powered Draft Card Story Builder-Storied’s new tool uses real draft card data and linked records to automatically create rich, emotionally resonant biographies–no writing skills required.-Free Access to Exclusive Historical RecordsFor one week only, Storied is making two WWI collections available for free:-World War 1 Draft Cards – searchable and story-enabled-US World War I Casualties – digitized from the rare Soldiers of the Great War-Community-Built Multimedia Archive - participants are invited to contribute letters, journal entries, images, and even voice recordings, building a national archive of remembrance and reflection.Reimagining How We Connect with the PastFrom genealogists and educators to students and military families, “Stories of WWI” offers something meaningful for everyone.“This isn’t just about history–it’s about legacy,” said Kendall Hulet, CEO at Storied. “In a few clicks, anyone can experience the story of a great-grandfather who worked the railroads or an ancestor who served in France. We’re using AI to unlock humanity in the records.”The full experience is open to all and requires only a free Storied account–no credit card necessary.About StoriedStoried is a digital storytelling and family history platform that helps users explore, preserve, and share personal ancestral stories. With innovative features like AI-generated biographies, multimedia integrations, and access to millions of historical records, Storied is redefining how we connect with the past and pass it on to future generations.

