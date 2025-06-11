SWERVE TV RESEARCH: GEN Z IS REDEFINING SPORTS CULTURE, EMBRACING STREAMING, COMBAT AND WOMEN’S SPORTS

Streaming platforms are the most-watched sports source, and combat sports have past baseball as the #3 most popular sport for both men and women

DENVER, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen Z is redefining sports culture by embracing streaming, combat sports, and women’s sports, according to “Gen Z Sports Decoded,” a research study released this week at the Stream TV Show in Denver by Swerve TV and Coraly Partners.

Streaming platforms are Gen Z’s most-watched sports source, and combat sports are the #3 most popular sport, after #1 football and #2 basketball – for both Gen Z men and Gen Z women, the study found.

Among Gen Z sports fans:

- Streaming platforms are the #1 most-watched source of sports content; social platforms are #2; and free live TV is #3.

- Combat is now the #3 most popular sports category overall, after #1 football and #2 basketball,

- Gen Z’s favorite sports played by women are #1 basketball, #2 gymnastics and #3 combat sports.

- More live events and short-form highlights are the most desired forms of additional sports content.

“Gen Z Sports Decoded” surveyed the media habits and preferences of 2,000 US-based Gen Z respondents, ages 16-27, in December 2024-January 2025. The research was conducted by Coraly Partners, Toluna, Halford Media Advisory and Swerve TV.

Swerve TV’s category-leading multi-platform channel, Swerve Combat, has delivered more than 200 live events and more than 20 million viewers in the past year, achieving 215% year-over-year growth.

“Gen Z is shattering the norms of sports culture, embracing streaming platforms and ascendant sports, such as combat and women’s sports,” said Christy Tanner, Chair of Swerve Sports and Founder of Coraly Partners.

“Swerve TV is investing in the future of live-streaming sports and Gen Z fans, as Swerve Combat continues to super-serve combat sports fans,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.

_ _ _

About Gen Z Sports Decoded

“Gen Z Sports Decoded” is a research study on Gen Z media trends conducted by Coraly Partners, Toluna, Halford Media Advisory, and Swerve TV in Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025, with a sample of 2,000 US-based Gen Z respondents, ages 16-27. For more information about “Gen Z Sports Decoded,” contact ct@coralypartners.com

About Coraly Partners

Coraly Partners, founded by Christy Tanner, is a global strategy consultancy focusing on innovations and business models for multi-platform media, streaming, social and digital growth.

About Swerve TV

Swerve TV operates Swerve Combat, the premier Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel available in the USA and Canada. Swerve Combat offers fans 24/7 access to the best in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts worldwide. Swerve Combat is accessible in over 80% of US and Canadian households.

About Toluna

Toluna is the global research and insights leader that enables businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions - faster. With 40+ offices worldwide, Toluna operates in 70+ countries, redefining the future of insights.

About Halford Media Advisory

Halford Media Advisory, founded by global media industry veteran and board director Mary Ann Halford, delivers operational know-how, industry intelligence, strategic frameworks and results to media and entertainment clients and investors.

