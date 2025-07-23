Travis County Disaster Outreach Center to Extend Days of Operation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Travis County FEMA Disaster Outreach Center will remain open until Friday, July 25, to help survivors of the July storms and flooding.
The center, which opened July 16 and has been serving survivors daily, is located at:
Round Mountain Baptist Church
14500 Round Mountain Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Dates: Monday, July 21, to Friday, July 25
Survivors can get face time with representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to answer their questions, help with their disaster applications and review their case file. The SBA provides disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations including houses of worship.
For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6
