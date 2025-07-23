Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,287 in the last 365 days.

Travis County Disaster Outreach Center to Extend Days of Operation

AUSTIN, Texas – The Travis County FEMA Disaster Outreach Center will remain open until Friday, July 25, to help survivors of the July storms and flooding. 

The center, which opened July 16 and has been serving survivors daily, is located at:

Round Mountain Baptist Church 

14500 Round Mountain Road 

Leander, TX 78641

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Dates: Monday, July 21, to Friday, July 25

Survivors can get face time with representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to answer their questions, help with their disaster applications and review their case file. The SBA provides disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations including houses of worship. 

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Travis County Disaster Outreach Center to Extend Days of Operation

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more