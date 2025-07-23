Renters, Students, Self-Employed Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

Tennessee renters, students and self-employed in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties may be eligible for money to help with personal losses from the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.

Money is available to help with rent or temporary housing costs like a hotel. Renters, students and self-employed may also be eligible for money for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses including:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as clothing, textbooks, school supplies, and furniture and appliances a renter owns. FEMA does not cover furniture or appliances provided by the landlord.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required for self-employment.

Replacement or repair of a primary vehicle.

Disaster-related uninsured medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Disaster Recovery Centers

Hours:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

LOCATIONS: