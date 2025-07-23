OLGA BROOKS SELECTED AS TOP CERTIFIED RAPID TRANSFORMATIONAL THERAPIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Olga Brooks will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olga Brooks was recently selected as Top Certified Rapid Transformational Therapist of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to a decade of co-writing books, Olga has co-written 4 international bestselling books which began her journey into the field of self-improvement and impoverishment. Olga has proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Olga Brooks is the Founder of The Return LLC, where she has committed her life's work to helping individuals overcome fear and anxiety through a transformative blend of coaching, quantum energy healing, and therapeutic techniques. Under her leadership, The Return LLC has become a trusted sanctuary for those seeking emotional resilience, spiritual balance, and personal empowerment.In her private practice, Ms. Brooks works closely with women, particularly those navigating major life transitions, to help them release stored negative energy and reconnect with their feminine essence. Her unique approach combines energy work with the psychological understanding of the feminine, enabling clients to break through fear, rebuild confidence, and move forward with clarity and strength.Current and previous roles include serving as the Founder of The Return LLC since August 2018, where Olga Brooks has led clients through personal transformation using a unique combination of coaching, energy work, and therapeutic modalities. Since January 2021, she has also worked as a Quantum Energy Healer, helping individuals clear stored emotional blocks and restore energetic balance. Before founding The Return, she gained valuable experience as a consultant and distributor for Purium, a role that deepened her understanding of wellness and holistic living.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, sound reiki, fear and anxiety education, emotional wellness, and trauma healing. She is highly skilled in Rapid Transformational Therapy, hypnosis, and subconscious reprogramming, which she uses to help clients break through deep-rooted limitations. Olga also specializes in feminine energy psychology, guiding women to reconnect with their inner essence. Her work extends to public speaking and teen empowerment, and she is known for helping individuals achieve spiritual and energetic alignment through her integrative approach.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Brooks completed college coursework in accounting and economics in Russia. Her education continued in the U.S., where she became a certified hypnotist and a certified Rapid Transformational Therapist under Marisa Peer.Throughout her illustrious career, Olga Brooks has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be featured in the Wall Street Journal and she is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Certified Rapid Transformational Therapist of the Year 2025.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Brooks is actively expanding her impact by speaking at colleges and organizations about emotional resilience, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. She is also the author of the upcoming teen empowerment book "PG13", designed to help young people and their parents reframe fear and build confidence from within.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Olga Brooks for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Olga is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Olga attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/olga-brooks-b28988168 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

