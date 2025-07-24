Industry Mortgage Recruiting Experts Don and Corey Miller Join Planet

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has tapped the recruiting expertise of father-and-son team Don and Corey Miller to help grow the company’s distributed retail channel. The Millers will work closely with channel leaders Matt Payan, SVP of Distributed Retail Sales, and Candice McNaught, SVP Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, to expand Planet’s national footprint into the Carolinas, Georgia, Missouri and Arizona. The team also plans to expand in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Pacific Northwest.With nearly 35 years of combined mortgage industry recruiting experience, the Millers previously played key roles in building successful retail teams at top independent mortgage banks. Known for their commitment to honesty and integrity, the pair said joining Planet was a natural next step.“Planet has a strong foundation for distributed retail growth, including innovative loan products and a proven servicing platform,” said Don Miller. “Partnering with Matt—who has a well-earned reputation for honesty—and Candice—whose passion for building the right team is clear—gives us the backing we need to succeed.”Recognized for their tenacity, thoughtfulness, and deep industry knowledge, the Millers are poised to attract high-performing originators who are focused on business growth.Beyond their professional achievements, the Millers share a deep commitment to their communities. Don Miller, a devoted grandfather, has coached several youth sports teams, instilling values of teamwork and perseverance. Corey Miller has been active in the Denver Rescue Mission, supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The family-oriented duo also credits their success to their ability to build strong relationships — a value they carry into every interaction.“The value Don and Corey bring to Planet will attract professionals who already trust them and, by extension, will trust that we’re committed to their success,” Payan said. “They’ve been in this space long enough to know what works and how to support originators in building sustainable businesses.”Don and Corey described their recruiting approach as a three-sided strategy involving themselves, Planet’s leadership, and culture—a combination they believe sets the stage for long-term success.“Transparency is key,” added Corey Miller. “Clear communication is critical to building trust with originators, and we’ve seen that in action at Planet.”The duo has already gained traction, helping to bring established originators into the fold, and plans to continue fueling growth across the channel.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

