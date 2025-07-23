Secretary Naig Announces Grants for 24 Projects to Bolster Access to Biodiesel, E15 in Iowa

Projects in 17 counties receive cost-share grants through the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 23, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board recently approved an additional 24 applications from Iowa fuel retailers to support new and expanded biofuel infrastructure projects. These investments help drivers save money by providing expanded access to lower cost and cleaner burning homegrown biofuels like biodiesel and E15 (Unleaded 88). The more than $1.12 million in cost-share grants was awarded by the RFIP Board during its quarterly meeting on July 17.

The 24 approved project sites are in 17 different counties and total $1,124,750.86 in state cost-share.

A complete list of the projects, sorted by county, is available here.

“Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program cost-share grants help Iowa families save money at the pump by expanding access to lower-cost, cleaner-burning biofuels like E15 and biodiesel,” said Secretary Naig. “Biofuels provide consumers with more fuel choices, all while supporting Iowa farmers and jobs in rural communities. As the nation’s leader in both ethanol and biodiesel production, Iowa is uniquely positioned to use more of the fuel we produce right here at home. These investments strengthen our economy and keep us moving forward with more affordable, homegrown energy.”

These ethanol investments are also helping more Iowa fuel stations come into compliance with the E15 Access Standard. Iowa is the first state to enact an E15 Access Standard, which requires most fuel retailers to offer E15 by Jan. 1, 2026. The law was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Reynolds in 2022. For those convenience stores and fuel stations that need assistance coming into compliance, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship can provide cost-share funding through the RFIP.

Since the cost-share grant program began in 2006, the Department has invested more than $63 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure within Iowa. This has been matched with more than $270 million by Iowa convenience stores and fuel retailers. With additional cost-share funding available, the Department welcomes grant applications to assist more fuel stations in improving and upgrading infrastructure. Applications are available at iowaagriculture.gov/IRFIP, and will be considered by the RFIP Board at an upcoming quarterly meeting. The application deadline for consideration at the next quarterly meeting is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2025.

