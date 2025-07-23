Learn the basics of dove hunting Aug. 16 at MDC Cape Nature Center

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – With the start of dove season just around the corner, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new and aspiring hunters to learn the basics of dove hunting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Advance registration is required, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209676.

“Dove season is a great entry point for new hunters,” said Brandon Viera, MDC naturalist and course instructor. “It’s social, it’s fast-paced, and it teaches fundamental shotgun skills that carry over into other bird hunting experiences.”

Participants will be guided through hands-on experiences, including firearm handling, species identification, ethical hunting practices, and field dressing techniques.

This program is open to all skill levels, but is especially geared toward those with little to no hunting experience.

“Don’t be intimidated by not knowing where to start,” said Viera. “We’re here to help new hunters build confidence and have a safe, fun, and ethical experience in the field.”

Participants are recommended to also register for the upcoming first-time and mobility impaired hunt set for Sept. 1. Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209677.

Dove season in Missouri opens Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29.

For more information on dove hunting in Missouri, including regulations, season dates, and public hunting areas, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/dove.