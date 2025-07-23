New From Fenix: LR35R PRO Flashlight Delivers 10,000 Lumens in Handheld Form

Fenix LR35R PRO Flashlight Fenix LR35R PRO Top Side Fenix LR35R PRO Fenix LR35R PRO Handheld Fenix LR35R PRO Beam

Fenix introduces the LR35R PRO flashlight, combining a high-output beam with multi-mode functionality in a portable, rugged design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has announced the release of the LR35R PRO Flashlight , a high-output flashlight that delivers a maximum of 10,000 lumens in a compact, handheld size. Designed for both professional users and outdoor enthusiasts, the LR35R PRO provides a beam distance of up to 1640 feet (500 meters) and integrates both spotlight and floodlight functionality. The light is controlled using a rotary dial that allows for stepless brightness adjustment and transition between the spotlight and floodlight beams.In addition to standard white light modes, the LR35R PRO also offers red and UV light settings, supporting use cases such as night vision preservation and inspections. The flashlight is powered by two 21700 lithium-ion batteries, each with a capacity of 6000mAh. These batteries are included with the product and can be recharged via a USB Type-C port. A built-in power bank function allows the user to charge external devices using the flashlight.The flashlight’s design supports both tail-standing use and emergency applications, featuring a strike bezel with integrated glass-breaking tips. The body is impact-resistant to 1 meter and has an IP68 dustproof/waterproof rating. At 5.63 inches in length and weighing 16.12 ounces including batteries, the LR35R PRO offers a balance of portability and performance.The flashlight’s runtime extends up to 135 hours in low mode, but can still run for over two hours on high. Lighting configurations include spot-and-floodlight mode, floodlight only, spotlight only, red light, and SOS. Engineered for high-demand applications, the LR35R PRO integrates advanced power management, multi-mode lighting, and robust construction to deliver reliable performance in critical environments.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

