The Houstonian Club Becomes First in Houston to Offer Kinotek Functional Movement Assessments

The Houstonian Club is the first fitness facility in Houston to offer Kinotek’s 3D motion-capture movement assessments. Members use Kinotek assessments to identify imbalances and improve mobility through targeted programs.

New 3D motion-capture technology enhances personal training experiences.

Our goal is to deliver the most accurate and effective tools to support our members’ health. Kinotek strengthens our training programs and empowers members to take more active roles in their wellness.” — Heather Thompson, The Houstonian Club Fitness Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Club is the first fitness club in Houston to implement Kinotek , a 3D motion-capture technology that provides objective, real-time movement assessments. The new offering reinforces The Houstonian’s commitment to integrating innovative tools that support member wellness and performance.Kinotek allows trainers to assess mobility, range of motion, and movement asymmetries in their clients with greater precision than visual observation alone. Members have access to science-backed data and scored reports to better understand their movement patterns, track progress, and reduce injury risk through personalized corrective programs.“Our goal is to deliver the most accurate and effective tools to support our members’ health,” said Heather Thompson, The Houstonian Club Fitness Director. “Kinotek gives our trainers objective insight that strengthens personal training programs and empowers members to take a more active role in their wellness.”Members who have participated in Kinotek assessments describe the experience as motivating and informative. Many were surprised that the assessments showed imbalances or movement restrictions that impact both athletic performance and daily movement.“Seeing their movement on screen helps members connect the dots between how they move and how they feel,” said Thompson. “It’s not just data, it’s actionable information that drives results.”At The Houstonian Club, Kinotek is used in select personal training sessions and is also being integrated with other wellness services, including longevity programs, massage therapy, and stretch sessions, to create a comprehensive, data-driven approach to movement and recovery.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

