METALCON Launches Veteran Retreat Project with Steel Frame Build

Eagles Landing Begins in Las Vegas, Bound for Montana

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, the only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction is proud to launch a heartwarming project: a full-scale steel frame for a future veteran retreat in Hall, Montana, an inspiring new initiative for METALCON 2025 . This special build will be showcased during the show, October 21–23, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking the first phase of creating a lasting place of healing for those who have served.In partnership with Scottsdale Construction Systems, The Barndominium Company, Sheridan Metal Resources, The Expo Group, and Evergreen Roofing & Construction, METALCON is proud to launch the construction of Eagles Landing —a 2,500-square-foot, steel-framed barndominium. Once completed, it will become a permanent healing retreat for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans.The project is being delivered in collaboration with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, a national 4/4 star-rated nonprofit dedicated to supporting combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families through payment-free homes and vehicles, life skills training, financial education and leadership development.A Show Floor Build That Makes a DifferenceBefore the show opens, Scottsdale Construction Systems and its partner companies will prefabricate and assemble the steel frame of the barndominium in the METALCON exhibit hall. Throughout the event, attendees will be able to:Tour the structureDiscover the materials, technologies and techniques usedLearn about the mission behind the projectConnect with the builders, designers and sponsors bringing it to life“This project goes beyond showcasing products — it’s about using our collective skills and resources to serve a greater purpose,” said Judy Geller, Vice President of Trade Shows for PSMJ Resources, Inc., producers of METALCON. “Together with our partners, we’re creating something lasting for those who have sacrificed so much.”After the Show: Eagles Landing Heads to MontanaOnce METALCON wraps up, the structure will be disassembled, transported and rebuilt at its permanent home in Hall, Montana. Site preparation will be completed in advance to ensure a smooth installation, with timing carefully aligned to accommodate fall and winter conditions.Set in a serene natural setting with access to fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities, Eagles Landing will provide a peaceful retreat for U.S. veterans — a place of rest, reflection and renewal.Designed for PurposeThe structure was designed by Stacee Lynn, founder of The Barndominium Company and widely known as The Barndominium Lady. Her personal connection to the military community – her family is fourth generation military – fueled her commitment to this project. Collaborating with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, she designed Eagles Landing to balance modern aesthetics with functional, veteran-focused living, ensuring it serves as a sanctuary for those it serves.How to Get InvolvedMETALCON invites companies and individuals across the industry to support the mission. There are a variety of ways to contribute to Eagles Landing:Donate Building Materials or ServicesMake a Financial ContributionAll contributions will directly support the creation of a lasting home for our nation’s heroes.Meet the Founding PartnersThese organizations have taken a leadership role in launching the Eagles Landing initiative and making this mission a reality:Military Warriors Support Foundation – Non-profit organization offering a variety of programs for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. They are approaching 1000 mortgage-free and gift-tax-free homes gifted to our nation’s heroes, as well as over 200 payment-free vehicles, in all 50 States.The Barndominium Company – A leading barndominium design firm in the country, specializing in custom-designed, steel-framed and post-framed homes.Scottsdale Construction Systems – A world leader in next-gen rollforming technology and light-gauge steel framing by integrating design, engineering and CNC manufacturingSheridan Metal Resources – Experts in precision tools and training for metal construction.The Expo Group – METALCON’s general services contractor, managing onsite build logistics.Evergreen Roofing & Construction – Proudly providing roofing solutions — from single-family homes to large-scale commercial projects — to the Montana community.Together, these partners — along with additional contributors — are donating materials, services, logistics and expertise to ensure the success of the project both at the show and in Montana. Learn more or get involved at: https://metalcon.com/barndo/ About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs and interactive learning opportunities. This marks METALCON’s seventh time in Las Vegas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.