The Dairy Alliance Brings Local Dairy to Center Stage at 2025 NCRLA Chef Showdown

Undeniably Dairy Awards Return to Celebrate North Carolina Chefs and Mixologists on August 4

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, heads to Durham for the 2025 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale, taking place the evening of August 4, 2025, at Bay 7 on the American Tobacco Campus. It marks the culmination of a four-month journey that included 11 rounds of preliminary and semifinal culinary and mixology competitions held across the state.Throughout the competition, chefs, pastry chefs and mixologists supported local dairy farmers, creameries and cheesemakers by incorporating North Carolina dairy into dozens of creative dishes and drinks. At the August 4 Grand Finale, The Dairy Alliance will present the Undeniably Dairy Awards, honoring those who most creatively featured local dairy in their standout creations.“North Carolina chefs and mixologists continue to raise the bar with bold, creative uses of real dairy, and we proudly champion their innovation,” said Geri Berdak , CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “The Undeniably Dairy Awards not only celebrate exceptional culinary talent but also honor the dedicated farm families whose high-quality dairy makes these standout dishes and drinks possible.”The Dairy Alliance will spotlight finalists in four categories:- Best Savory Dish- Best Dessert- Best Cocktail- Best MocktailFinalists will showcase their creations live for guests and judges, with The Dairy Alliance announcing Undeniably Dairy Award winners during the Grand Finale on August 4. Guests will taste and vote, immersing themselves in North Carolina’s rich food and drink culture.“The Chef Showdown brings North Carolina’s best culinary talent under one roof, and thanks to partners like The Dairy Alliance, we shine a spotlight on the incredible ingredients grown and produced right here in our state,” added Lynn Minges, President & CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “These awards help tell the story of our vibrant food economy from farm to table and celebrate those who drive it forward with passion and creativity.”A full list of finalists and their competition dishes, desserts and drinks can be found at NCChefShowdown.com. Tickets are available at https://portal.ncrla.org/events/chef-showdown-2025 To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About NCRLAThe North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) NCRLA is the driving force behind the state’s $30 billion hospitality industry. The mission is to Protect, Educate, and Promote the North Carolina hospitality industry. To learn more about NCRLA or its membership opportunities and cost-saving benefits, please visit www.ncrla.org

