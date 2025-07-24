Survivor-Penned Companion Unbreakable Quietly Emerges as a Guiding Light for Readers in Need of Hope

I’m deeply grateful that Unbreakable is doing the work I hoped it would—helping people see their challenges through a more healing, transformative lens.” — Tamera Nielsen

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over a dozen heartfelt reviews already in and more trickling in daily, Unbreakable is not just reaching readers—it’s staying with them. Written by Tamera Nielsen, a lifelong connector, survivor, and advocate for clarity and compassion across every life chapter, this trauma-informed companion is being embraced by early readers for its raw honesty, lyrical depth, and unwavering emotional resonance.From the first page, Unbreakable invites readers into an intimate journey—one that weaves together childhood trauma, near-death illness, and betrayal with moments of unexpected connection and healing. But it isn’t a story of "overcoming" in the traditional sense. It’s a companion for those who have lived through the unspeakable, and are still learning to speak to themselves with gentleness.Early reviews echo a shared theme:“Tamera Nielsen’s journey will touch you in unexpected ways… a story of survival, resiliency, grace, forgiveness and unrelenting hope.” —Stephanie Angel, Executive Editor, Lansing State Journal (Gannett)“I connected with your humanity immediately.” —Stephanie Angel, Executive Editor, Lansing State Journal (Gannett)Yet, even as praise builds, several verified readers have faced technical barriers when attempting to post their reviews on Amazon . Some reviews have been delayed or rejected without explanation—a curious contradiction, given the verified purchase status and consistent depth of feedback. It raises a larger, timely question: Why are survivor-led voices still being filtered—even in healing spaces?Unbreakable doesn’t shout for attention. It listens. And in doing so, it’s quietly becoming a much-needed resource for those on the margins of traditional support systems.“Unbreakable will meet you where you are—and may very well walk you home.” —Jerry Burson, First ReaderNielsen hopes the ripple continues—especially through the hands of clinicians, therapists, book clubs, and podcast hosts who understand the power of story in trauma recovery.“…it’s an inspiring beacon for anyone who has faced hardship, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, it is possible to emerge stronger, braver, and truly unbreakable.” —Verified Amazon ReaderUnbreakable is a survivor-led companion —written by Tamera Nielsen, whose lived experience and lifelong advocacy for healing are woven into every page.To request an interview, media copy, or the complimentary Book Club and Discussion Guide, please visit: www.bursonhomeadvisors.com/unbreakable About the AuthorTamera Nielsen is a survivor, truth-teller, and guide for those navigating life’s most painful and transformative seasons. Through decades of work as a wellness coach, yoga teacher, business consultant, published author, and real estate advisor, she’s helped individuals and families reclaim their lives during times of upheaval. Unbreakable is her most personal offering to date—written not for attention, but connection.

