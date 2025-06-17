Unbreakable Offers Raw Truth, Real Hope, and a Companion for the Healing Journey

Surviving the Unthinkable and Learning to Live Again

I’ve always craved deep, meaningful connection. I wrote Unbreakable for the people who’ve lived through what I lived through—and needed someone to say: You’re not alone. You were never broken.” — Tamera Nielsen

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when survival is only the beginning? In Unbreakable , author and resilience advocate Tamera Nielsen shares an unflinching, luminous account of life after childhood trauma, medical betrayal, narcissistic abuse, and the loss of nearly everything—only to discover the quiet power of choosing love, peace, and self.Far more than a memoir, Unbreakable is a healing companion for those who’ve been sidelined, silenced, or shattered—and still believe in the possibility of more. With vivid storytelling and hard-won insight, Nielsen offers a deeply personal, yet universally resonant reflection on reclaiming agency, connection, and inner truth."If you’ve ever longed for a voice that understands—a journey that reflects your strength—Unbreakable is that companion,” says Nielsen. “This isn’t a book that promises triumph wrapped in a bow. It’s for the hard days. The quiet reckonings. And anyone learning to live fully—even when it hurts.”Why It Matters Now- The CDC estimates 1 in 6 adults experienced four or more adverse childhood events- Over 38 million Americans provide unpaid caregiving, often while navigating their own trauma- Unbreakable addresses the invisible toll of narcissistic abuse, family estrangement, and medical gaslighting—through the lens of someone who lived it.- Nielsen’s work has recently drawn the attention of trauma expert Dr. Guy Macpherson, and she is scheduled to appear on The Trauma Therapist Podcast in August 2025.Early Praise for Unbreakable"A resonant and relatable journey—Unbreakable speaks to so many, on so many levels." —Gail Wade"A compelling read. This book will be a tremendous support to anyone facing serious life challenges." —Advance Reader, MI"I’m utterly amazed by Tamera’s ability to endure—and transform—through unimaginable circumstances. Unbreakable shines light where there was none." —Advance Reader, FL"I wept tears of relief, knowing Unbreakable will walk so many people home—with Tamera’s quiet empathy and profound awareness guiding the way." —Jerry BursonAbout the AuthorTamera Nielsen is a survivor, truth-teller, and guide for those navigating life’s most painful and transformative seasons. Through decades of work as a wellness coach, yoga teacher, business consultant, published author, and real estate advisor, she’s helped individuals and families reclaim their lives during times of upheaval. Unbreakable is her most personal offering to date—written not for attention, but connection."I’ve never craved the spotlight," Nielsen says. "What I’ve always craved is connection. I wrote Unbreakable for the people who’ve lived through what I lived through—and needed someone to say: You’re not alone. You were never broken."UNBREAKABLE is available now for Kindle pre-order on Amazon. The paperback edition launches worldwide July 8, 2025.Media, Book Club , or Speaking Inquiries: Tamera Nielsen | TameraNielsen@gmail.com | 941-894-2898 | https://amazon.com/author/tamera

