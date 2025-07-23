Vaughan Vitality & Wellness Launches New Online Resource on ‘How Integrative Medicine Helps Heal Autoimmune Disease Naturally’

Costa Mesa, California – Vaughan Vitality & Wellness, a leading provider of integrative medicine, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new online resource on ‘How Integrative Medicine Helps Heal Autoimmune Disease Naturally.’

Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. Vaughan Vitality & Wellness’s new online resource highlights how integrative medicine views autoimmune illnesses not as random errors, but as the body’s adaptive responses to deeper stressors, such as chronic infections, nutrient deficiencies, or hormonal imbalances. This comprehensive approach explores personalized plans based on testing, lifestyle, history, and goals to offer support for the whole-body system by addressing the gut, reducing inflammation, calming the nervous system, and replenishing what the body needs, thereby reversing the drivers of illness and rediscovering vitality.

Some of the key areas highlighted in ‘How Integrative Medicine Helps Heal Autoimmune Disease Naturally’ include:

Healing the Gut, Calming the Immune System

The gut plays a central role in immune health. Nearly 70% of the immune system resides in the gut lining. When that lining is compromised (a condition known as leaky gut), particles such as food proteins, bacteria, or toxins can escape into the bloodstream, triggering immune flare-ups and inflammation.

Using stool tests, food sensitivity panels, and GI mapping, integrative medicine can assess gut health and create a repair protocol. This often includes:

Eliminating inflammatory foods (gluten, dairy, processed sugar)

Rebuilding the gut lining with nutrients like L-glutamine, zinc, and collagen

Balancing the microbiome with probiotics and herbal antimicrobials

Reducing overall immune triggers through detox and lifestyle changes

Targeted Nutrition and Supplementation

Autoimmune clients are often depleted in key nutrients due to inflammation and poor absorption. Through targeted lab testing, Vaughan Vitality & Wellness can identify deficiencies in Vitamins D, B12, and folate, as well as Iron and ferritin, Omega-3s, Selenium, and magnesium. With customized supplements and a healing diet, the body’s internal environment will then be restored, allowing it to regulate immune function more effectively.

Supporting the Brain-Immune Connection

Chronic illness can have a significant impact on the nervous system. Fatigue, anxiety, sleep problems, and cognitive fog are common in autoimmune clients not just due to inflammation, but due to brain dysregulation. Integrative medicine utilizes QEEG and neurofeedback technology to map and train the brain, helping calm the nervous system and improve emotional regulation, focus, and resilience.

Vaughan Vitality & Wellness encourages individuals interested in learning ‘How Integrative Medicine Helps Heal Autoimmune Disease Naturally’ to read its new online resource via the website today.

About Vaughan Vitality & Wellness

Led by Dr. Kristi Vaughan DC, BCN, IFMCP, B.S., Vaughan Vitality & Wellness provides an individualized integrative whole-body approach in a safe, loving environment that gets to the root cause of an individual’s disease by taking a close look at genetics, biochemical factors, environment, toxins, and lifestyle.

