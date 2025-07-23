Attorney General Bailey Demands Millions In Suit Against National Planned Parenthood For Deceiving Women About The Dangers Of The Abortion Drug

July 23, 2025 8:58 am

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Office has filed a lawsuit against the national Planned Parenthood Federation of America for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. The suit alleges that Planned Parenthood has systematically misled women about the dangers of chemical abortions in order to cut costs and drive up revenue at the risk of women’s health and safety.

“The national Planned Parenthood organization is actively endangering the lives of women and girls across the country by spreading lies and disinformation about the powerful chemical abortion drug,” said Attorney General Bailey. “The facts are clear: more than 4.5 percent of women who take this dangerous drug end up in the emergency room, yet Planned Parenthood compares it to Tylenol. This is a blatant violation of Missouri law, and I will not allow a death factory to lie to Missouri women in pursuit of its radical agenda.”

Planned Parenthood’s false advertising has a national reach, including targeted claims against Missouri women. The organization uses its website to make dangerous claims, such as calling the chemical abortion drug mifepristone, “safer than many other medicines like penicillin, Tylenol, and Viagra,” despite FDA labeling and peer-reviewed studies showing serious adverse events in more than 4.5 percent of cases, with new research suggesting even higher rates, closer to more than 10 percent.

The organization’s website then directs Missouri women to book appointments at local Planned Parenthood affiliates, where they are encouraged to obtain the powerful chemical abortion drug based on these deceptive claims. Planned Parenthood goes so far in their deceptive practices as to encourage women to conceal their abortion drug use from their own emergency medical providers, significantly increasing the risk of complications.

Attorney General Bailey’s petition seeks:

More than $1.8 million in civil penalties for daily violations of Missouri law;

Up to $1,000 in damages or restitution for every Missouri woman Planned Parenthood provided abortion pills to in the past five years;

Reimbursement to the state for Medicaid and other taxpayer-funded emergency care resulting from abortion pill complications;

A court order halting Planned Parenthood Federation of America from continuing to promote these falsehoods in Missouri.

As stated in the petition, “Comparing the labeled use of one drug with the misuse of another in a safety claim is disingenuous.” Under Missouri law, it’s also illegal.

“The lies must stop. We’re holding the national Planned Parenthood entity accountable for the lies it tells women in Missouri and across the nation,” concluded Attorney General Bailey. “No one is above the law, not even Planned Parenthood.”

The full suit can be read here.