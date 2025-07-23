Attorney General Bailey Secures Major Victory For Missouri Landowners As Feds Terminate Grain Belt Express Loan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement that it has officially terminated the Biden-era conditional loan guarantee for the Grain Belt Express, a multi-billion-dollar green energy scam that threatened Missouri’s farmers, landowners, and rural communities:

“We’ve won a battle in the war for Missouri landowners. This massive green energy scam, propped up by the Biden Administration to benefit corporate interests at the expense of family farms, has now lost federal backing thanks to a return to responsible leadership. The federal government has pulled the plug on a nearly $5 billion taxpayer-funded boondoggle, and Missouri families are better for it.

My Office has fought relentlessly to stop this unconstitutional land grab that seeks to seize Missouri’s generational farmland. If Invenergy still intends to force this project on unwilling landowners, we will continue to fight every step of the way. We are committed to defending the rights of Missourians.”

The Biden Administration issued a conditional loan guarantee of up to $4.9 billion in November 2024, just days after the presidential election, without proper transparency or accountability. Today, the Trump Administration’s Department of Energy concluded that the project’s financials do not justify the loan, and that the federal government has no business propping it up. We are grateful to President Trump and DOE Secretary Chris Wright for stepping in to protect taxpayers and shut down this reckless green energy scam.

This marks a major victory in the ongoing fight to halt the Grain Belt Express, a project that would cut across Missouri to deliver wind energy from Kansas to the East Coast, while offering little to no benefit to the Missourians whose land it would condemn.

Attorney General Bailey remains committed to using every legal tool available to stop this project and protect Missouri’s farmland, families, and constitutional rights.