SGS Supports Non-Animal Clinical Testing With Release of 3D Skin Model White Paper

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the release of a new white paper, ‘3D reconstructed skin models: transforming clinical and safety testing'.Targeted at researchers, toxicologists and formulation scientists in the clinical and dermatological fields, the white paper provides essential insights into how advanced in vitro skin and mucosal tissue systems are reshaping research and development practices.As demand grows for ethical, human-relevant alternatives to animal testing, reconstructed human epidermis (RHE) and reconstructed mucosal epithelium models are emerging as essential tools for safety assessment, product development and regulatory compliance. These biologically advanced systems closely mimic human tissue, supporting validated, reproducible testing across irritation, absorption and disease modeling studies.The white paper explores:• The evolution of 3D skin and epithelium models• Key applications in dermatology, toxicology and drug development• Validation requirements and regulatory alignment with OECD guidelines• How multiparametric approaches can strengthen data quality and product safety claimsDownload ‘3D reconstructed skin models: Transforming clinical and safety testing' to discover how advanced in vitro skin and mucosal tissue systems are driving safer, more ethical and scientifically robust approaches in clinical research and product development.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

