realMLS Launches Rayse as Customer Benefit, Advancing Agent Value and Client Trust

realMLS launches Rayse for free to all members, helping agents show their value and build client trust with real-time transparency tools.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- realMLS has officially launched Rayse, the real estate transparency platform, as a complimentary benefit for all of its customers. Starting today, all realMLS agents have access to the full version of Rayse at no cost, directly through their realMLS customer dashboard or via rayse.com/realmls. This rollout solidifies realMLS’s commitment to arming its agents with best-in-class tools that communicate value, build trust, and meet today’s consumer expectations.The announcement comes just a week after Rayse introduced its new seller-side experience, expanding beyond its buyer-focused offering. Together, these tools provide agents with a 360-degree way to showcase their behind-the-scenes work, while offering clients real-time visibility into the transaction process—a critical value-add in a market still adapting to the industry-wide changes following the 2024 antitrust commission lawsuits.“Rayse helps agents show the story behind the sale. We’re proud to be one of the first MLSs in the country offering this platform to all realMLS customers,” said Nicole Jensen, CEO of realMLS. “Our agents work incredibly hard for their clients. Rayse helps them demonstrate that effort in a way that builds trust and reinforces their value—something our MLS customers need now more than ever.”Rayse’s research shows just how necessary this solution is:- 46% of consumers believe their agent spends fewer than 15 hours on a purchase, when the actual average is 87 hours.- 96% of consumers want a tool that gives them real-time updates on their agent’s efforts.- 64% say they’d be willing to pay their agent more if that transparency was delivered.“We built Rayse to help agents thrive in a world where transparency and value demonstration are no longer optional,” said James Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “We’re thrilled to partner with realMLS to bring this vision to life for their members. This is about protecting the profession and reshaping consumer trust—one transaction at a time.”To celebrate the launch, any realMLS customer using Rayse before October 31, 2025, will be entered into a raffle to win four free Jacksonville Jaguars tickets.Rayse continues to build momentum across the U.S., gaining rapid adoption from MLSs, brokerages, and teams that see transparency and agent storytelling as essential in the post-commission lawsuit era.For more information or to access your free Rayse account, visit: www.rayse.com/realmls About RayseRayse is a real estate transparency platform designed to help agents articulate their value to clients through real-time visibility and insights into the home buying and selling process. Launched in 2024 in response to sweeping industry changes, Rayse empowers agents to share the full scope of their work—from behind-the-scenes tasks to on-the-ground action—helping clients understand the effort and expertise involved in every transaction. Rayse is trusted by MLSs, brokerages, and agents nationwide.Media Contact: pr@rayse.comAbout realMLSThe Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (realMLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative technology solutions and accurate listing data to over 11,000 real estate professionals and the consumers they serve. realMLS strives to be the preferred provider of advanced tools and resources, for our customers, to promote a healthy marketplace.Media Contact: Jaime@realMLS.com

